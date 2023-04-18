NAB 2023 News: New LG Solutions and More from Las Vegas

There is a lot to see at NAB 2023. As the show winds down, make sure you don't miss out on these exhibitor's booths in Las Vegas.

[NAB Show Expects Big Gains in 2023] (opens in new tab)

LG Launches New Broadcast, Virtual Production, Extended Reality Solutions

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

Named by the National Association of Broadcasters as the “Official Commercial Display Partner of the 2023 NAB Show,” LG Business Solutions USA previewed the broad array of advanced broadcast production innovations to be showcased at the global broadcast, media and entertainment industry event.

At the heart of LG’s booth (C6025) will be impactful Virtual Production (VP) and Extended Reality (XR) stages anchored by large dvLED displays. Visitors also will learn about the advantages of OLED technology, especially OLED Pro displays built on LG’s Emmy Award-winning OLED reference monitor technology.

The XR DVLED Stage will demonstrate 1.5mm dvLED technology with the strength and design resiliency of a rental-style product, which attendees can experience through a 20-foot-wide, 11-foot-tall 4K Ultra HD display. It is built with the new “LG MAGNIT” dvLED tiles (model LBAG015) which are specifically designed for on-camera use in virtual production, extended reality and broadcast environments.

LG’s chip-on-board (COB) LED technology provides a robust and physically resilient background display, and its rental style frame offers flexible, non-permanent installation options. With the added strength and simplified installation, this dvLED offering is specifically designed to live up to the demanding needs of production studios, according to Jeff Cohen, director of broadcast and virtual production, LG Business Solutions USA.

Want to know more about the second and third stage at LG's booth? Keep reading here. (opens in new tab)

Nextologies and 10TX Collaborate with UFC. Here's Why You Want to Check It Out

(Image credit: Nextologies)

Nextologies LIMITED has established a colocation and West Coast REMI and Network Operations Center with UFC APEX production facility in Las Vegas. Productions that are coming to the Las Vegas area will have the opportunity to level up by taking advantage of this unprecedented collaboration between Nextologies/10TX, the industry’s top live signal delivery platform, with the world-class UFC APEX production facility. Nextologies and 10TX will be offering live demos of the new REMI production solution in booth W2959.

Now, productions will benefit from the ability to:

Leverage Nextologies’ hardware within UFC APEX to transmit signals with ultra-low latency and produce multi-camera live events from a centralized studio of one of the world’s largest sports and entertainment companies - no bonded cellular or legacy transmission strategies required.

Minimize staff needed and significantly simplify onsite technology and infrastructure requirements.

Deliver signals into APEX via Nextologies’ broadcast-quality live video delivery platform.

Leverage collocated world-class UFC APEX and Nextologies facilities for audio mixing, video switching, graphics, SCTE Marker insertion, frame rate conversion, transcoding, encoding, and streaming.

Distribute programming via private fiber or public/private internet using Nextologies’ existing worldwide network of more than 2,000 delivery points, which can deliver the signals in any format required by any taker, opening up vast new revenue-generating opportunities.

TONE and VidOvation Partner, Offer Audio Activated User-Engagement Technology for Live Events

(Image credit: VidOvation)

The TONE Knows and VidOvation partnered to integrate TONE's direct-to-device marketing and analytics technology platform with VidOvation products and services in the broadcast, production, streaming, and Pro AV markets. This partnership will give VidOvation customers the ability to run video, audio, and data transmissions enabled with TONE to broaden user engagement in live events.

VidOvation will feature TONE at booth W2113. Curious to know more? Check out the details here (opens in new tab).

Check out Nyriad Solutions That Help Creatives Optimize Resources

Nyriad will showcase its UltraIO data storage solution at the upcoming 2023 NAB Show (Booth N1029) highlighting the latest innovations and trends shaping the industry. In addition, during the event taking place April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nyriad will be joined by strategic partners DigitalGlue, RED Digital Cinema and ATTO Technology, to demonstrate the seamless interoperability and the enhanced capabilities of their joint end-to-end solutions.

Attendees will see how GPU-accelerated technology, the UltraIO storage system, empowers creative professionals to edit high-resolution video (8K and higher) seamlessly, eliminating the need for time-consuming transcoding, proxy creation, or file transfer across the network. This not only saves precious time and money but also enhances the overall efficiency of creative workflows, contributing to the company's bottom line. By streamlining the editing process, the UltraIO storage system empowers creatives to work more effectively, producing exceptional results and driving business success.

Find out more by clicking here (opens in new tab).