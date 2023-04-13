NAB 2023 News and Notes: 5 Exhibitors with Products You Won't Want to Miss

A new Hitachi HD camera system, Alfalite NAB Show's debut, and Evertz interactive graphics overlay platform for gaming? You won't want to miss that and more at this year's NAB Show.

Hitachi Kokusai to Unveil Next-Generation HD Camera System

(Image credit: Hitachi Kokusai)

Hitachi Kokusai is heading to NAB 2023 with its new Z-HD6500 HD camera for customers seeking HD visual quality and high cost/performance value for live production applications. The Z-HD6500 will premiere alongside the new 4K models and other Hitachi Kokusai systems at Booth C6117 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Supporting multiple HD formats to 1080p, the Z-HD6500 camera’s design offers customers a seamless triax-to-fiber transition to reduce costs and system complexity for content producers and broadcasters. Visual quality reaches new heights through a combination of three 2/3-inch CMOS image sensors with global shutter to enable the immaculate, crystal-clear capture of BT.2020 color gamut compliant video. The global shutter technology reduces unwelcome artifacts such as banding and flicker that may occur when capturing video in houses of worship, event centers, and television sets, with LED lighting and large LED displays.

The Z-HD6500 also delivers exceptional sensitivity for HD production. The F10 sensitivity of 59.94 frames per second (fps) enables high-quality acquisition in reduced lighting, while a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 62dB delivers super-quiet images. The camera’s sleek, advanced design enables superior color reproduction, while its HDTV workflow enables seamless multi-format productions and supports separate controls for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR).

Alfalite to Showcase LED Screens for VP XR Environments at FOR-A Booth

(Image credit: Alfalite)

Alfalite will be making its NAB Show debut at booth C4507 of its partner FOR-A, showcasing its Modularpix Pro VP XR LED panels for virtual production environments in the broadcast, film, advertising, hybrid events, corporate, and education markets.

The two companies recently announced a strategic partnership for FOR-A to market the Spanish manufacturer's screens in selected territories (opens in new tab).

Alfalite’s Modularpix Pro VP XR panels feature 1.9-millimetre pixel pitch, optical parameters, and cd/m2 brightness > 1,800 nits, 9,8400Hz and a color gamut of 86.22% over REC.2020, HDR10+, 240Hz Multicam and the lowest average power consumption in the market with only 140W/m2. The ceiling panels reach 6,000 nits and are prepared with lighting parameters to cover the scene.

These LED panels have ORIM (Optical Resin Injection Module) technology, a new termination system for LED panels through an injection of optical resin that improves precision between modules (<0.5mm). It also provides a magnified 175-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle providing outstanding viewing angle stability and enabling filming the LED wall even from extreme camera angles. The panels are the ideal solution for virtual or mixed reality productions, broadcasting, film, series, or advertising.

Evertz Ease Live Takes Gamification Of The Fan Experience To New Heights

(Image credit: Evertz)

On booth N2225 at NAB 2023, Evertz will highlight the engagement and monetization potential of its award-winning Ease Live interactive graphics overlay platform, which is already gaining strong support among top sports leagues and their streaming partners in basketball, ice hockey, baseball, and football (soccer).

This Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) gives live sports, live events and broadcast customers all the tools they need to create, build and distribute overlays to millions of end users on multiple platforms in real time. Leading content providers are now using Ease Live’s edge-rendered graphics to engage audiences and create new revenue streams by adding interactive experiences to existing Over-The-Top (OTT) services and streaming apps.

Alongside its support for mobile and web-based touch devices, Ease Live also offers interactive experiences developed for Connected TV devices including Apple TV, Roku and Android TV. These allow the viewer to engage with content using their television’s remote-control device.

How LAWO and Viilage Island Are Using intoPIX Technologies

(Image credit: intoPIX)

intoPIX technologies will be on display with several partners at NAB Show 2023.

intoPIX will officially introduce how its JPEG XS support is built into LAWO HOME Apps at NAB. Support for the lossless JPEG XS compression technology in HD, 3G and UHD video-format resolutions will allow users of Lawo’s new HOME-managed Apps, which run on standard servers, to encode, process, and decode compressed IP streams. Read the full release here (opens in new tab).

Elsewhere, Village Island VICO-XI is revolutionizing IP video conversion with reduced bandwidth and microsecond latency using intoPIX technology. At Booth C6335, attendees will see how the VICO-XI with intoPIX visually lossless JPEG XS codec converts uncompressed ST2110-20 to ST2110-22 4K/HD video streams with no delay. Read more here (opens in new tab).

StreamGuys Rolls Out Contribution Network Service

(Image credit: StreamGuys)

StreamGuys will bring its latest contribution to the media and entertainment industry to NAB Show 2023, this time, with a focus on simplifying live contribution and production workflows. Visitors to the StreamGuys section of the ENCO booth (W1743) will see the new StreamGuys Contribution Network in action. The service applies to enterprise-level media organizations that need to efficiently move self-produced, locally originated, and/or third-party media content onto the public internet for end user consumption.

Interested? Read all about it here (opens in new tab).