NAB Show 2023: 5 Innovations You'll Want to Be Sure to Check Out

NAB Show 2023 is getting closer, ready to take over Las Vegas April 15-19. Today, take a look at five of the exhibitors and what they will be bringing to the show floor.

NetOn.Live Showcases Latest Version of LiveOS Production Platform

(Image credit: NetOn.Live)

NetOn.Live is heading to NAB 2023 showcasing the latest version of its LiveOS Production Platform for live IP-based media production. The LiveOS platform allows organizations to design, configure, and quickly spin up multiple concurrent productions, such as drama, sports, news, and entertainment.

NAB Attendees will see how LiveOS can support any type of production, from a single recording studio to a multi-studio facility with enterprise broadcast infrastructure. Powerful and flexible, LiveOS enables organizations to intelligently harness private cloud production power between multiple simultaneous productions and locations. LiveOS is a video-over-IP solution that leverages the advantages of SMPTE 2110, while providing seamless switching in the IP switch without delays. Running on COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) hardware, LiveOS represents a new, cost-effective approach to equipping production facilities for any type of program at the highest quality.

USSI Global to Demonstrate Broadcast and DOOH Convergence

(Image credit: USSI Global)

Visitors to the NextGen TV Korean Alliance booth W4126 will discover an intriguing proof of concept demonstration powered by USSI Global that communicates the power that ATSC 3.0 technology and NextGen TV broadcast content brings to the rapidly evolving world DOOH such as wayfinders and EV charging stations.

At the NAB Show 2023, USSI Global will show a kiosk that utilizes a variety of file-based content that is broadcasted by Sinclair, received by DigiCAP, conditionally selected by AdMobilize, played out by Ryarc CMS, and displayed on a 55-inch Samsung. The system also supports live streaming (such as emergency alerts or breaking news) and includes directional audio benefits that are ideal for outdoor pedestrian operation in Smart Cities.

Vislink Will Debut Integrated COFDM–Cellular Bonding Solution

(Image credit: Visilink)

Visilink will debut an integrated COFDM and cellular bonding wireless camera workflow solution for remote production.

The driving philosophy behind the new offering is to facilitate next-level efficiency and collaboration among remote production teams. Underscoring the key components of this innovative workflow solution, Vislink will introduce its new 5G-Link, which enables seamless bi-directional data communication between free-roaming wireless cameras and production centers, and its updated Quantum receiver.

The Vislink 5G-Link delivers wireless freedom to roam over an uncontended 5G private network, providing high-quality low latency video and bi-direction IP control to the very edge of the broadcast network. It transmits ultra-low latency, high-quality video over a private 5G network, delivering uncontended connectivity that can interface directly into cloud and remote production workflows. By utilizing a private 5G network, connectivity is kept separate from public cellular networks and is free from the risk of network contention issues that can occur at crowded large-scale events when personal cellular devices usage spikes.

Sencore to Display its Extensive Range of Solutions

(Image credit: Sencore)

Sencore is heading to Las Vegas with the newly released Centra Gateway, an end-to-end holistic network management platform. Centra Gateway will be complimented by the presence of Sencore’s extensive product range, which this year includes new additions in the field of ATSC 3.0 and UHD decoding.

Building on the success of its initial launch, Sencore will be focusing on demoing the comprehensive capabilities of Centra, which is deployable either as software on-prem, in the cloud or hardware appliance. Operating across a range of operational layers, Centra gives network engineers—and indeed, operators without any technical background—full eyes across their media chain, on multiple levels, from a centralized, intuitive interface. In addition, it automates an extensive range of tasks, achieving maximum efficiency and reliability while minimizing complexity and OpEx.

The core functionality of the platform is the reception, transmission, and conversion of internet protocols for optimized distribution of video. Protocols supported include RIST, SRT, Zixi, and HLS, along with MPEG over IP, allowing users to leverage the benefits associated with RIST and SRT protocols in terms of reliability, low latency, packet-drop compensation and forward error correction.

Sonnet Technologies Heads to NAB 2023 with Several New Innovations

(Image credit: Sonnet Technologies)

Sonnet Technologies will be in Las Vegas with a slew of new products and solutions. From docking stations to Thunderbolt solutions to 25 Gigabit Ethernet (25GbE) networking products with macOS compatibility, attendees will have plenty to see.

