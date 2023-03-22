See the Virtual Production Technology Behind Fox NFL Sunday at NAB Show 2023

GhostFrame (opens in new tab) is heading to NAB Show 2023 set to showcase its virtual production toolkit in Las Vegas. Its suite of features for virtual production and XR stages makes it possible to simultaneously capture multiple independent images on camera while the human eye sees only one. The creative possibilities of this innovative and patented technology can be witnessed live at NAB2023 on the partner stands of ROE Visual, disguise, Vizrt, and more.

GhostFrame’s technology combines hidden chroma key compositing, hidden tracking, and multiple source video feeds into a single production frame; the creatives team chooses which elements are visible to the human eye and which are visible only to the camera. Multiple hidden dynamic content feeds can be played out, allowing the camera to capture each of the desired content frames while remaining comfortable for on-set actors and crew. The content-agnostic and flexible solution unlocks unlimited creativity without the need for additional hardware or losing processing and pixel capacity, all in a zero-latency environment.

[NAB Show 2023 Hub: News and Products You Won't Want to Miss] (opens in new tab)

“Even a couple of years ago, virtual production was raw, but now the technology ecosystem has matured, and the market is ready to go to the next stage," said Peter Angell, CEO, GhostFrame. "Using GhostFrame to create multiple, hidden sources in one video feed to an LED volume gives production teams the freedom to operate without restrictions. Our technology will reduce installation and production time and allow for real-time post-production with free positioning and camera movement. Most importantly, GhostFrame enables filmmakers, broadcasters and live event producers to exploit the possibility of having multiple realities on an LED wall at the same time, including green screen, camera tracking patterns and more.”

GhostFrame has already been implemented into virtual production projects, including the Fox NFL Sunday studio where four cameras each view their own different virtual perspectives on the LED wall at the same time.

[Meet the Wireless AV Team from Super Bowl LVII] (opens in new tab)

“It allows multiple cameras to see their own image on the LED wall," explained Zac Fields, senior vice president of graphic technology and integration at Fox Sports. "GhostFrame is sort of like the secret sauce to making this work in a live broadcast environment.”

GhostFrame’s production toolkit offers a host of opportunities to the broadcasting industry; different audiences are fed the same footage with alternative backgrounds, opening up opportunities to reach a far wider audience demographic without timely post-production work.