NDI Unveils New Business Vision, Certification Programs

At a global live-streamed event held on April 11, the NDI team—together with ecosystem partners AMD, AVer, BirdDog, Mevo, and Ross Video—shared its vision for the future of video: a universe where all hardware, software, and cloud become seamlessly interoperable.

NDI will display its new business vision and brand identity next week at 2023 NAB Show (Vizrt Group, Booth W2821). NDI connectivity technology (opens in new tab) will also be featured by more than 70 partners, licensees, and adopters during the show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

During its event, NDI announced its investment in expanding its ecosystem while maintaining seamless interoperability across all products, platforms, and industries.

The new NDI Advanced is the company's most complete offering. Available through the NDI website, NDI Advanced provides access to the most efficient NDI format, HX3—which harnesses H.264 and HEVC codecs to ensure transmission of visually lossless video using just 50MBs of bandwidth—as well as providing additional APIs, dedicated customer support, and more.

To guarantee the ecosystem expansion maintains consistency of experience for anyone using NDI, the company also introduced two new certification programs: NDI Certified, for products integrating features of NDI Advanced, and Works with NDI, for devices that do not require a native NDI integration but want full compatibility with the NDI ecosystem.

NDI also shared its plans to build on the engagement with its loyal community of users. Community initiatives will be organized throughout the year, including the first-ever NDI Hackathon, as well as an NDI Beta program, where selected community members will gain early hands-on access to updates to the core technology.

Tarif Sayed (Image credit: NewTek)

“Video is no longer something traveling through the network. Instead, it is becoming the network itself: the 'videoverse,'" said Tarif Sayed, NDI president and general manager. "Together with our growing ecosystem of adopters, we are developing the most efficient, easy-to-use, and interoperable technology for video connections everywhere—not just in the broadcast industry, but also the broader content streaming market, as well as specialized industries such as healthcare, education, and security that are demanding more efficient video technologies.”

Through the NDI SDK, the company’s core technology is available to anyone who wants to explore new use cases. More than 600,000 devices, from companies including Sony and Panasonic, are NDI-enabled. NDI technology is also supported by Microsoft Teams and other widely used video-based software applications.