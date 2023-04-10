5 NAB 2023 Must-Sees: A Panasonic Connect PTZ, KVM Solutions, and More

Panasonic Connect will be among a slew of Pro AV manufacturers showcasing brand-new technology at NAB Show 2023 in Las Vegas April 15-19. Check out Panasonic Connect's new outdoor PTZ camera and four other exhibitors and what they will be bringing to the show floor.

Panasonic Connect Expands PTZ & Switcher Line-ups with a Focus on Reliability and Simplicity

To provide production teams with the flexibility and reliability they need to capture and produce content in any type of environment, Panasonic Connect North America launched its AW-UR100 Outdoor PTZ camera and AV-HSW10 compact switcher. The company also announced updates to its Premium Series PTZ camera lineup, to bring a built-in auto-tracking feature to corporate and education settings.

All solutions will be on display at NAB 2023 (booth C3308) and will become available throughout the second half of 2023.

Sports production teams and broadcast crews operate in challenging outdoor environments. To create dynamic productions that capture a game from different angles and make fans feel as if they are present in person or give broadcast news viewers a comprehensive glimpse into current traffic or on location weather conditions, they need high-quality camera solutions that can stand up to the elements.

Smaller university production departments and houses of worship don’t have the space for large scale production equipment. They need a switcher that’s compact and easy to learn and operate for their volunteer production teams. Similarly, rental and staging professionals and production crews in smaller corporate venues need portable solutions when producing livestreams for events and webinars. There’s also increased demand for IP workflows and to stream directly from the switcher. The AV-HSW10 bridges the gap between a baseband and IP workflow for great flexibility and performance with 10bit processing.

IHSE USA to Feature KVM Solutions, Expertise, and Demonstrations

IHSE USA will showcase its latest KVM solutions designed to streamline workflows, strengthen security, and boost performance in booth N2946 at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Making its NAB debut, IHSE's Draco CON App is software that emulates the functions of a regular (physical) IHSE CON unit (decoder). The KVM solution is for IP access from a standard, network-connected OC. IHSE USA will also showcase the new features of its Draco tera IP Gateway, which provides IHSE KVM users with the ability to bridge multiple KVM matrixes over existing IP networks within buildings, across campuses, and between remote corporate offices.

Nextologies To Demo Solutions That Solve Interoperability Problems

The Nextologies Control Panel (CP), the intelligent operation system it built, and recently updated, to control its entire live and/or file-based audio/video transport infrastructure is now available to its clients. CP controls everything within the Nextologies HITC infrastructure, which provides the backbone transport over any public or private network and includes the entire end-to-end suite of Nextologies capabilities, including encoding/transcoding/playout to delivery. Within CP, clients can access all of the different features that one could ever need in a broadcast environment all in one platform. CP enables total visibility of signals from origin to delivery, as well as the ability to analyze and troubleshoot those streams at any point along the way.

Nextologies has also teamed up with live event signal distribution veteran Keith Valeri and launched a new company that puts the CP and HITC signal distribution network to use in a new way: live event signal distribution. The company, called 10TX, officially launched in March 2023, will be showcased in Las Vegas as well.

Check out Zeplay's Reconfigurable Connectors for Instant Replay Systems

Zeplay comes to NAB Show 2023 with a new feature that allows broadcasters and in-venue content producers to dramatically increase the flexibility and number of inputs of their instant replay server through a simple software upgrade. The upgrade will allow Zeplay customers to reassign output connections as inputs, enabling Zeplay to record additional camera feeds.

The new feature comes at a time when sports venues are bringing a wider variety of cameras into their live production workflows for content acquisition. That includes an increase of POV and robotic cameras to capture very specific action, such as dramatic scoring angles. With more cameras in the mix, customers can now reallocate Zeplay’s I/O for 5x3 or 6x2 configurations to suit their production’s needs.

CueScript Launches CueTALK Cloud

CueScript will debut a new cloud-based service, CueTALK Cloud, at NAB 2023 (Booth C4421). This new cloud offering is designed to allow CueScripts’ prompting software CueiT- and CueTALK-enabled devices, which feature the latest in IP connectivity, to communicate over WiFi. This brings an enhanced level of flexibility to users working in remote locations.

CueTALK Cloud allows controllers and prompt devices to be accessible via the cloud using standard public internet connection. It is also designed to align CueiT to be more user-friendly and easily set up between local and remote applications.

