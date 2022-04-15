NAB 2022: TVU Networks to Showcase Multi-Camera Control Sports App

TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced a multi-camera control sports app that enables officials to instantly review play during games and for producers to include that live video within their coverage. The app is part of an overall modular, microservice-based building block approach from TVU Networks, with the cloud-based production platform TVU Producer providing management of camera inputs, live feeds, audience interaction, and audio mixing. Replay will be demonstrated for the first time at NAB later in April at the TVU booth W3806.

Called TVU Replay, the app will have two modes—Review and Replay. The Review mode enables officials and coaches in-game to immediately “review” any close call from their phone or tablet. Replay provides all production elements necessary to output clips to any device. The app is as simple to operate as any smartphone interface.

“We’re introducing TVU Replay in response to customer feedback,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “We’ve been speaking with various collegiate conferences and their need for a next-generation review solution. Everything we do is in response to solving customer challenges. With our DevOps culture, we quickly and easily built a solution that’s versatile for a variety of applications. We’ve created a tool set that has revolutionized the way replay is handled in terms of ease of operation and within a fully realized cloud workflow.”

Frame speed in Replay and Review can be controlled with your fingers on the touchscreen of a phone or tablet or using a video game controller for a laptop. “By replacing purpose-built replay hardware with a video game controller, we’re opening up the door to a new, potential talent base,” added Shen. “This is just another example of innovation through listening. We’ve heard from customers about the challenges they face and the roadblocks to doing what they want, how they want. The old way is just that, the old way. Our cloud solutions are available today.”

TVU Replay is ideal for sports teams, sports leagues, broadcasters, and production companies.

In addition to Replay, TVU will be demonstrating its latest in cloud and IP solutions that are reinventing the media supply chain. Experience hands-on demos of TVU Channel, a 24/7 cloud-native broadcast solution with full SCTE ad insertion, FAST Channels, emergency offsite remote master control, and dedicated OTT Channels. TVU will also showcase REMI remote production and the latest in aggregated 5G cellular IP transmission with support for 8K.