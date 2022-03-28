TVU One Mobile Transmitter to Deliver Live Broadcasts for Traveling Reality Show

TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced that the stars of HaHaHaHaHa, the first traveling, reality show in China, relied on TVU One mobile transmitters to conduct interviews and deliver live broadcasts on their journey from east to west across China.

In the show, the 5HA Tour Group, comprised of Chinese film and television stars Deng Chao, Chen He, and Lu Han, go on 10 journeys filled with surprises and challenges. They must earn accommodation, transportation expenses, and everything they need on the road by completing tasks and games determined by the film crew.

In the tenth episode, the team arrives at Qingshan Village in Yuhang District, Hangzhou. People in the village had just finished the autumn harvest and were planning a post-festival party. The challenge for this episode was for the 5HA Tour to conduct multiple live broadcasts of the party, interviewing, filming and hosting the live report on their own—without help from the crew.

Because Qingshan Village is located in a mountainous area, there was a risk of poor and fluctuating signal coverage. It was essential that the live broadcast equipment maintain stable transmission in a weak network environment, be easy to use for non-professionals, and be rugged enough to withstand extreme weather and constant travel.

For those reasons, after putting several solutions through their paces, the TVU One mobile transmitter, with its unique industry reputation and reliability across demanding requirements, was the choice to ensure high-quality, stable delivery of this live broadcast.

Signals from three locations in the village were transmitted back to the TVU Receiver in the producer’s temporary studio and production center from the three TVU One transmitters in the field. At the same time, using TVU One's VoIP call function, the “reporters” on location maintained an interactive connection with show hosts Chen He and Li Dan at the makeshift studio.

TVU One performed flawlessly throughout the three-hour live broadcast, delivering real-time backhaul of multiple channels between the field and the studio. The show was broadcast on the iQiyi and Tencent platforms, receiving hundreds of millions of views and enabling the audience to enjoy the antics of the 5HA Tour Group.

“We’re delighted that our technology was part of such an innovative, live program,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “For the non-professional, 5HA reporters to deliver and produce their own live interviews and interact with show anchors through the VoIP function, the technology had to be very easy to use. Through this experience, the 5HA reporters have inadvertently become our biggest ‘spokespersons’ for TVU One pushing it to center stage from its usual spot behind the scenes.”

In the most remote parts of the world, in even the most unstable and congested conditions, TVU One provides unmatched reliability for broadcast news, live productions, concerts and sports with a 4.5-hour battery life. The TVU One mobile unit selects the strongest cellular network connection and simultaneously aggregates multiple data connections including 3G/4G, LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, satellite and microwave.

With TVU One, pristine 4K HDR quality and sub-second latency video return can be delivered with transmission speeds over 100Mbs and real-time live streaming H265 encoding. It uses patented IS+ transmission algorithms and support for HDR and 1080P60 encoding at as little as 800kbps.