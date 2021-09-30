Malaysian Talk Show Converts to Cloud Production With TVU Networks Solutions

Talking Grace, a weekly online talk show produced in Malaysia, is using TVU Networks solutions to conduct interviews while COVID-19 travel restrictions continue to disrupt in-person shoots. The production is now using TVU Producer, the TVU Anywhere app and the TVU Partyline real-time collaboration and engagement platform to connect the show host with guests around the country.

According to Sazrul Yacub, technical director of AB Roll Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian film and television production company based in Kajang, Selangor, TVU has allowed the company to expand its potential interview reach across Malaysia without travel. "With TVU, we can do the show even if we are located in different locations," he explained. "Remote production is much easier."

Video of the hosts and guests is captured using TVU Anywhere on mobile devices. Participants communicate with each other without sync or latency issues through TVU Partyline, with the live feeds pushed to TVU Producer for production and distribution to social media platforms. AB Roll also uses TVU Producer to add graphics and effects throughout the show, including lower-thirds and the display of multiple video windows.

AB Roll chose TVU because of the flexibility of the ecosystem and strong support from the company. Yacub said the company is now considering using the workflow for remote production events and other programming. "With TVU, we were able to pull off the talk show despite the location challenges," he explained. "TVU enabled us to produce a show despite the restriction to travel. We can still have live interviews using TVU Anywhere."

TVU Producer enables live production to traditional SDI infrastructures, as well as streaming to social media channels, websites and web streaming platforms. TVU Partyline's virtual work environment enables crews, talent, and outside content contributors to interact in real time with HD video and synchronized audio. TVU Anywhere allows any smart device to transmit full-HD video for live streaming. With TVU's proprietary Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) technology, the app aggregates cellular with Wi-Fi connections to provide reliable, low-latency video transmission.