NAB 2022: NETGEAR Debuts Desktop AV Switches, Engage Controller App

NETGEAR has announced three new AV-over-IP products to be shown at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth N7310) in Las Vegas, NV. The introductions include the free NETGEAR Engage Controller application—which builds on the success of the AV graphical user interface (GUI) found in the M4250 series managed switches—and two new, smaller M4250 desktop switches to allow for streamlined installation in a range of space-limiting applications.

Together, the new products strengthen NETGEAR’s increased commitment to the AV-over-IP market, which exploded over the last year as high quality, low latency video and audio distribution over an IP network has helped to increase scalability and innovation throughout the Pro AV industry.

The NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Series switches are unique in the industry with an AV-oriented GUI. Removing all the complex menus filled with arcane IT network jargon, the AV GUI provides a simple, template-based approach to switch configurations. The streamlined workflow enables AV integrators and installers to dive right into projects with the confidence that all the network settings are correct for their AV application. It eliminates the steep learning curve and cumbersome setup normally associated with network switch configurations.

The new NETGEAR Engage Controller application extends this simple-to-use approach providing the same level of efficiency with comprehensive configuration of any M4250 or M4300 managed switches. With only a few clicks, users can configure these robust switches for any AV-over-IP installation ranging from digital signage and wayfinding to entertainment venues, corporate conference rooms and lobbies, education, houses of worship and more. Available next month, this new standalone software solution will be a free Windows, Mac, and Linux application users can use to set up and monitor NETGEAR’s powerful switches engineered for AV over IP.

Since its launch, the M4250 AV Line of managed switches has redefined Pro AV industry benchmarks, due to the AV-oriented design, unique AV GUI, and the same out-of-the-box functionality found on the popular M4300 and M4500 switches. From conference rooms to digital signage, the new M4250 compact desktop models are small enough to fit behind a monitor or under a conference room table, allowing full functionality in a compact form factor with the horsepower needed for complicated installations.

The new M4250-9G1F-PoE+ (GSM4210PD), targeting audio installations, is fanless and comes with eight 1G PoE+ ports and another 1G standard port, along with one SFP port for uplinks. The companion model M4250-8G2XF-PoE+ (GSM4210PX) has adjustable fans and eight 1G PoE+ ports, with an additional two SFP+ ports for higher bandwidth uplinks needed in video installations.

“NETGEAR has continued to recognize the evolution taking place in the Pro AV world and specifically the advancements in AV-over-IP installations that are changing what is possible in our industry,” said Laurent Masia, director of product line management for managed switches at NETGEAR. “The latest example of our commitment to this space is a pairing of these new products that further elevate our managed switch product line and deploy an entirely new way of switch configuration solely designed with the AV Pro in mind.”

Both the M4250 desktop models and Phase 1 of the NETGEAR Engage Controller will be available in Q3.

NETGEAR is also celebrating more than 150 Pro AV technology partners at NAB. The list includes many of the most widely recognized names in the industry, as well as boutique companies producing innovative technology, validating NETGEAR’s commitment to the industry. As the world continues to adopt more AV-over-IP technologies, endpoint, display, camera, and structured cabling companies are aligning with NETGEAR to provide complete compatibility through extensive testing and mutual certification.

“When you look at the switch you can tell that they get AV and they have actually engineered the solution that meets the high bandwidth requirement for an AV environment,” said Jatan Shah, vice president, QSC. “NETGEAR just gets it.”