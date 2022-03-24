NAB 2022: IHSE USA to Feature Latest KVM Solutions and Live Esports Demo

IHSE USA announced that it will be showcasing its latest KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) solutions in Booth N6913 at the 2022 NAB Show, taking place April 23-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. To meet the demand for high-resolution video and fast switching in the broadcast and esports industries, the company will be highlighting its Draco MultiView 4K60 and tera flex matrix switch. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to see the company’s Draco ultra 240 series of high-frame-rate extenders in action as two professional esports athletes go head-to-head playing the latest multiplayer games in a miniature tournament. The contest will also be broadcast live at https://www.twitch.tv/ihsedraco.

“KVM systems are workflow staples in broadcast studios and in-venue presentations for esports tournaments, both of which are demanding applications requiring the distribution of video content at the highest possible resolution and with no latency or video artifacts,” said Dan Holland, sales and product marketing at IHSE USA. “Our Draco MultiView 4K60, tera flex matrix switch, and vario DisplayPort extender are up to the task, ensuring that content is transmitted in pristine quality while delivering extremely fast switching for increased efficiency. Combined with our miniature esports tournament, it’s going to be an amazing show, and we can’t wait to see everybody there in-person again.”

The Draco MultiView 4K60 enables simultaneous operation of four computers displayed on a single display, with full access from a single keyboard and mouse. Offering four inputs and two outputs, the 1-RU solution is capable of handling four ultra-high-resolution video sources up to 4K/UHD at a 60Hz frame rate by simply moving the mouse from one display region to another. With programmable keyboard commands, real-time switching between video sources is also possible. Display layouts can be arranged freely and displayed in different modes: full-screen, quad-screen, picture-in-picture, preview, 2+2, and free mode. Presets allow for instant switching between layouts. External control options are available via API or the GPIO interface.

Introduced in 2020, the Draco tera flex KVM matrix systems bring advanced features normally found in IHSE’s larger-scale matrix frames. Port options range from 16 ports to 160 ports and can be packaged in 1-RU, 2-RU, or 4-RU frames sizes. To support systems that need to be configured for future expansion, either a 2-RU or 4-RU frame can be populated with a minimum port requirement and expanded to full capacity at a later time. Expansion modules can be mixed between Cat X and fiber-optic types in either 1 Gbit/s or 3 Gbit/s bandwidth, and multiple switches can be interconnected easily using the optional matrix grid technology. The Draco tera flex incorporates several advanced features from the Draco tera enterprise series, including SNMPv3, LDAPS, multilingual on-screen display, encrypted communication for maximum security, and fast booting. The switch’s modular structure permits the simple interchange of individual components and paves the way for future expansion.

For high-end workstations utilizing multiple displays, the Draco ultra DisplayPort 1.1 dual-head KVM extender enables visually lossless extension of two high-resolution DisplayPort signals across a single duplex fiber cable or copper Cat X cable. This simplifies installations and lowers costs by reducing cable requirements and matrix ports. Fully digital video signals can be transmitted in 4K resolutions, while embedded audio signals can be directly reproduced to connected displays that have integrated speakers. Optional analog or digital audio upgrade modules can be added to allow separate audio output connections.

Also on display will be KVMoIP solutions from the IHSE acquisition of kvm-tec. The flexible, high-security products extend and enable the high-performance, latency-reduced transmission of the signals via the standard IP protocol in existing networks. The acquisition gives IHSE USA access to a worldwide KVMoIP customer base that will benefit from the company's international distribution network and further synergy potential in purchasing and production.

Finally, IHSE USA will host industry partner VuWall and its centralized video wall management platform, TRx 3.1. As VuWall’s core software platform, TRx is the perfect solution for seamless multivideo-wall and single-display control and visualization throughout multiple rooms, floors, and campuses. It is the only platform that distributes AV-over-IP signals and provides full-featured video wall management software. TRx features an intuitive interface with easy drag-and-drop operation, a built-in HTML-based control panel designer, scripting, advanced security and user rights management, and an extensive API. Thanks to its interoperable and hybrid design, it simplifies the deployment of complex AV-over-IP projects with a single centralized platform that installs easily while routing and servicing hundreds of sources without any programming.