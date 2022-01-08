MVD to Distribute Nearity Brand in North America

AV technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) has been chosen as the exclusive North American AV distributor for conferencing solution innovator Nearity. The new agreement will see MVD supply and support Nearity's full portfolio of audio endpoints, all-in-one conferencing devices, PTZ conferencing cameras and webcams to systems integrators and resellers throughout the region. MVD will also bundle Nearity devices alongside complementary products from other vendors to form complete video conferencing solutions.

Founded on a mission to bring people and institutions nearer to each other through sophisticated AV solutions, Nearity provides innovations for distance collaboration at cost-effective pricing. Empowered by pioneering audio technology that combines deep learning with traditional signal processing, it offers a comprehensive portfolio from entry-level to high-end solutions that help make conferencing easier, more efficient, and more affordable.

[MVD, ScreenBeam Set Distribution Partnership]

Nearity's audio innovations include full-duplex, AI-driven noise suppression; de-reverberation; advanced daisy-chain technology; and beamforming algorithms to ensure participants are heard clearly. Product lines include dedicated speaker-microphone combinations as well as all-in-one conferencing devices (such as the Nearity C25 and C30R) that combine a speaker, microphone, and HD or 4K webcam into a single, fully integrated unit. The company's newest development, the Nearity S100 USB audio interface, provides bi-directional conversion between line-level, analog audio signals and digital USB signals. This enables USB audio endpoints such as the Nearity A11 and A20 to be used with legacy video conferencing systems, significantly improving audio quality without the waste of replacing the existing conferencing system.

[MVD to Distribute PTZOptics Broadcast, Live Streaming, and Conferencing Cameras]

MVD has been providing full-service distribution and manufacturer representation for market-leading media technology products for over 15 years, with a focus on conferencing, live streaming, collaboration, and video production. MVD works closely with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs to provide the ideal video solution for each unique application and supports them through all aspects of setup and implementation. Other key product lines distributed by MVD include Magewell video capture, streaming and AV-over-IP devices; ScreenBeam wireless display and collaboration solutions; PTZOptics and HuddleCamHD pan/tilt/zoom and auto-tracking cameras; and NETGEAR managed network switches.