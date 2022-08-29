Media Links to Debut 4K JPEG-XS Version of its MDP3020 MAX IP Media Gateway

Media Links is set to launch its 4K JPEG-XS version of the MDP3020 MAX IP Media Gateway at IBC 2022.



Now enhanced with support for two 4K-UHD/12G SDI video channels, the MDP3020 MAX is SMPTE standards-based, designed to address the need for cost effective, remotely configurable, and protected 4K video over IP services at the network edge. The MDP3020 MAX processes incoming 4K, 12G SDI video/audio streams by first applying JPEG-XS compression, and then encapsulating this content into packets for transport over an IP network.

[Media Links, Seiko Solutions and FOR-A Collaborate on IP Ecosystem] (opens in new tab)



By utilizing JPEG-XS with its inherent high image compression and ultra-low latency processing characteristics, the MDP3020 MAX is ideal for live, remote production broadcast applications where network edge bandwidths are typically constrained and where time sensitive, immediate interaction between the studio and venue(s) is a necessity.



Other key and standard features include a 10GbE/1GbE data port, dual 10GbE optical interfaces to support network redundancy along with Seamless Protection Switching (aka Hitless Media Processing or SMPTE ST2022-7), redundant power capability, and integrated frame synchronizer. The Seamless Protection/Hitless switching function operates on all media (video, audio and data), and prevents signal disruption should there be intermittent problems in any one of the two diverse IP network paths.