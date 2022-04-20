NAB 2022: Media Links, Seiko Solutions and FOR-A Collaborate on IP Ecosystem

As part of the company's focus on "Software-Defined IP Solutions" at this year's NAB convention, FOR-A has announced a partnership with premiere IP transport provider Media Links and network time synchronization professional Seiko Solutions to create an end-to-end IP contribution and production ecosystem. The collaboration will provide low-latency IP contribution including the option of JPEG XS compression and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) for the precise synchronization of video and audio signals in hybrid IP-baseband systems. This IP-based contribution solution will be connected to FOR-A's new IP/SDI multi-purpose signal processor for a complete and seamless workflow.

The company will demonstrate its latest solutions at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth C5408), which runs April 24-27 in Las Vegas, NV.

[2022 NAB: FOR-A to Debut Range of SDI and IP Hybrid Products]

"This partnership brings together three industry-leading companies to create an effective and reliable end-to-end IP workflow solution with precise synchronization for today's production environments," said Satoshi Kanemura, president, FOR-A. "We are proud to be part of this important collaboration to help improve live productions that rely on traditional and IP-based sources."

FOR-A FA-1616 Multi-purpose Signal Processor (Image credit: FOR-A)

The new workflow combines some of the latest technology from Media Links, Seiko Solutions, and FOR-A. FOR-A's new advanced signal processor (above, to debut at NAB 2022) will provide all types of conversion and synchronization of IP signals—as transported across wide area networks by the Media Links MDP3020 MAX IP media gateway and distribute those signals under the highest accuracy of PTP synchronization—secured by Seiko's PTP Grandmaster clock.

With a 140-year history as a provider of time solutions and cutting-edge products, Seiko brand is widely known for its high-quality watches and clocks. As an ICT (Information and Communication Technology) solutions company that carries the brand, Seiko Solutions provides various product lines, including highly accurate and robust PTP Grandmaster clocks that realize time synchronization in areas such as broadcasting, social infrastructure, and data centers. The Grandmaster clock accepts multiple GNSS with holdover accuracy for redundancy.

SEIKO TS-2950 Time Server Pro (Image credit: Seiko Solutions)

“This is the type of environment where our PTP Grandmaster clock can really shine," said Jun Sekine, president, Seiko Solutions Inc. “It will play a critical important role in this IP ecosystem and serve to differentiate it from others without high-precision time synchronization. We’re very excited about this collaboration with FOR-A and Media Links."

As part of Media Links' 100G IP solution portfolio, the modular Media Links MDP3020 MAX Media Gateway is designed for mission-critical IP transport of digital television signals in the most demanding and challenging applications. It employs SMPTE standards for video signal transmission and supports JPEG 2000 and JPEG XS compression, as well as hitless switching for highly reliable IP transmission. "Our secure and low latency IP contribution platform will fit seamlessly inside this end-to-end IP ecosystem," said Al Nunez, president, Media Links, U.S. "We're looking forward to seeing customers' reactions after they witness its performance at NAB this year."

Media Links MDP3020 MAX Media Gateway (Image credit: Media Links)

In keeping with FOR-A's mission to provide "Software-Defined IP Solutions," this collaboration presents a seamless, low-latency IP-based contribution and distribution solution with precision synchronization and a powerful signal processor for conversion of any format.

"We're thrilled to have such great collaboration," added Kanemura. "These are three best-in-breed technologies that combine to provide an unparalleled IP ecosystem. It addresses all the challenges our customers have shared with us. We're looking forward to a very promising NAB this month."