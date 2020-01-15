LogMeIn Announces GoTo Marketplace, Partner Integrations

The What: LogMeIn has launched the GoTo Marketplace, a single point of access to all of the applications and productivity tools that integrate with LogMeIn’s GoTo suite of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) products. LogMeIn also announced new and improved integrations for the GoTo portfolio, including Salesforce Lightning, Theta Lake, Clio, Zoho, and Prezi.

The What Else: The GoTo Marketplace was built for customers to more easily access all of the applications that integrate with GoTo’s suite of products, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Jive, and GoToConnect—which combines Jive's cloud VoIP phone systems with GoToMeeting's web, audio, and videoconferencing. Customers can quickly begin using the GoTo suite with applications and productivity tools—ranging from sales, marketing and customer support tools, to scheduling, collaboration, education, and learning apps—from one website.

“Working the way our customers want to work, and helping to improve their productivity and efficiency, has been and continues to be one of our top priorities,” said Mark Strassman, senior vice president and general manager of UCC at LogMeIn. “This means supporting them from a product standpoint with our meeting, webinar, voice, and room solutions, and working within their ecosystem to integrate with the tools they already use. Our new integration marketplace was built with the customer top of mind, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these exciting new integrations.”

The latest integrations to be included in the GoTo Marketplace are:

Clio and Jive/GoToConnect: With Clio and Jive/GoToConnect, legal practices receive alerts through automated screen pops when a current client is calling, and seamless call-tracking ensures that a recent or past call can be attributed to a time entry that can later be billed in Clio. New matters can also be created or attributed to a call in Jive and instantly synced to Clio.

Prezi and GoToWebinar: With Prezi and GoToWebinar you and your content come together on the same screen, similar to a news broadcast, for more engaging visuals in your webinars. This removes the need to switch to a separate screen to show visual references and creates a clearer connection between a person and their visual content.

Theta Lake and GoToMeeting: Theta Lake automates the capture and archiving of video communications and detects compliance risks and unintentional data sharing in video communications. This is valuable for customers in regulated industries who need a process to detect these risks that remain hidden in video communications.

Salesforce Lightning and GoToMeeting: This integration for GoToMeeting allows users to launch GoToMeeting straight from Salesforce, making it easier to setup face-to-face meetings with leads, contacts, and opportunities without ever leaving Salesforce. Users also get full context of prospects with detailed records of sales calls, recordings, and conversations histories. Salesforce also integrates with GoToWebinar.

Salesforce Lightning and Jive/GoToConnect: Users can click-to-call using Jive Voice and GoToConnect, straight from Salesforce with this new integration, currently in public beta. This integration provides more accurate sales analytics with automatic call logging and daily call tracking, as well as improved efficiency with click-to-call, note taking, and finding and responding to missed calls.

Zoho and Jive/GoToConnect: The Zoho CRM-Jive/GoToConnect integration helps sales teams simplify call activity management for inbound and outbound phone calls with call notification screen pop-ups, click-to-call dialing, and automatic call logging. Zia Intelligent Call Routing, powered by Zoho’s Intelligent Assistant (ZIA), prioritizes and automatically routes calls to match customer needs with agent skills, enabling companies to deliver first-call resolution and ramp up and improve the caller experience with personalized service, simpler workflows, and advanced call management features. Zoho also integrates with GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar.

The Bottom Line: The GoTo Marketplace provides customers and their end users a way to build a more personalized workflow offering that fits in to their professional ecosystem based on their specific roles and business needs. The new integrations, built by both LogMeIn and their partners, help drive productivity and efficiency within their customer’s communication and collaboration workflows.