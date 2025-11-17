Tech Perspectives: Does Zoom Have a New Trophy Wife?

I wish it weren’t true, but there are some shallow people in the world. They profess love, marry, then years later trade in a spouse for a trophy. Maybe the issues felt exhausting. Maybe the grass looked greener. Whatever the rationale, they move on and don’t want to hear criticism about it. That analogy keeps popping into my head as Zoom writes its next act.

Zoom is clearly pursuing a new relationship, an AI-first work platform that promises to move us from conversation to completion. The pitch is assistants that don’t just summarize meetings but fetch data, trigger workflows, and hand back finished steps.

On paper, that aligns with a world currently head-over-heels for anything labeled “AI.” The question isn’t whether the ambition is big enough. It’s whether Zoom is bringing its past relationships along for the ride—or quietly leaving them for the new trophy wife.

Romancing the Strategy

Let’s start with the ceremony around the strategy. From what I heard, as I wasn’t invited, this year’s Zoom Perspectives sessions were tight, confident, and future-focused. (The guest list did seem to lean more toward LEGO minifigures predisposed to singing “Everything Is Awesome” than anyone who would say, “Wait a second …”)

The serious point is that when access narrows, so does healthy friction. Minimize diverse voices and the hard questions don’t get asked, the awkward tradeoffs don’t get pressure-tested, and organizations can be blindsided. It’s happened plenty before.

On substance, the Zoom pivot has muscle. Zoom is stitching meetings, phone, contact center, events, docs, whiteboards, and employee engagement into one fabric—and then laying a memory and intelligence layer across it. Think assistants that can retrieve across Zoom and third-party apps, open tickets, nudge owners, and return artifacts instead of bullet points.

There are vertical offerings for clinicians and frontline workers. The channel motion is evolving from resale to services, encouraging partners to deliver post-sales value. Add to that the announcement that a seasoned CMO, Kimberly Storin, is finally back in the chair to reset positioning and “bring the swagger back.”

Taken together, that’s not tinkering. It’s a full-body transformation aimed at measurable productivity.

If Zoom can consistently close loops—here’s the decision, here’s the doc, here’s the ticket, here’s the customer update—enterprises will pay real money for that. If the AI layer proves both trustworthy and economical, it reinforces the whole stack.

That’s the best case, and it’s credible. But the first spouse—happy video collaboration—and all her many friends are puzzled. Not only do they feel dumped for the new relationship, but the annual celebration of that marriage has turned into an online TV show.