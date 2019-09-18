Listen Tech Acquires AudioConexus

Listen Technologies has acquired AudioConexus. AudioConexus helps sightseeing tour operators engage visitors with technology and services that complement Listen Technologies’ portfolio of assistive listening and tour guide products. AudioConexus will transition to Listen Technologies Canada over the next few months.

Estimates project the global tours and activities market as a $183 billion industry by 2020. Providing engaging, accessible, and educational audible tour narration is a significant and vital opportunity for sightseeing operators to provide an exceptional experience to their customers and grow their businesses. AudioConexus says its products make it easy and cost-effective for tour operators to deliver compelling content in multiple languages and topics using GPS automation on buses, boats, trolleys, airplanes, trains, and trams; more than 40 million people around the world listen to AudioConexus multi-language tours each year.

Both companies say they share the vision of improving life experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and compelling content anytime, anywhere, on any platform and in a format that is accessible to all.

“AudioConexus shares Listen Technologies’ passion for delivering audio experiences that engage people in personal and memorable ways,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “AudioConexus has created the world’s most unique GPS commentary platform, designed to transform every aspect of the foreign language visitor experience.”

Together, the companies plan to build on this platform to deliver tour solutions that create unforgettable experiences for travelers.

“We are combining the AudioConexus Navilution solution and the Listen Everywhere Wi-Fi solution to create the world’s first GPS commentary system where guests can use their own mobile devices to access cinematic tour entertainment in their chosen language,” said Jonathan Stanley, CEO of AudioConexus.

“Listen Technologies has an impressive track record as a pioneer and leader in assistive listening systems and tour products. Our combined companies enable us to focus on developing the best technology for a new generation of travelers,” concluded Stanley. “Listen Technologies’ focus on designing products that deliver the world’s best experiences for end users closely aligns with our vision, helping us expedite the development of innovative IP that will further differentiate our offerings moving forward. We are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide even more value and great ways to discover, experience, and enjoy tours.”