LG – 4K UHD Display Partner of NAB 2017

LG Electronics showcased multiple advanced video displays at the NAB Show this week in Las Vegas.

NextGen TX Hub LG

The Official 4K Ultra HD Display Partner for the 2017 NAB Show, LG provided more than 160 4K Ultra HD screens, ranging from 43- to 75-inch, throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center – for wayfinding and information, and especially for displaying 4K video. The convention wrapped today in Las Vegas. In addition, the LG Business Solutions division was selected to provide Ultra HD displays for the NextGen TV Hub: Powered by ATSC 3.0, an industry exhibit in the convention center’s Grand Lobby.

The NextGen TV Hub, presented by NAB, the Consumer Technology Association and the Advanced Television Systems Committee, was the NAB Show’s epicenter of all things related to the new broadcast standard known as ATSC 3.0. Unique commercial displays from LG Business Solutions represent the core of the exhibit design – meeting the industry’s goal of telling the Next Gen TV story.

Surrounding the top of the 35-by-45-foot booth were nine 86-inch LG “Ultra Stretch” signage displays (86BH5C) daisy-chained together horizontally. Each display measured just over seven feet long and about two feet high for 58:9 bar-type display. Graphics and animation – with ticker-type messaging and moving images produced by Arland Communications – traversed across the LG Ultra HD ribbon display, drawing attendees into the booth while delivering key messages about the future of television with Next Gen TV.

On the side of the booth facing the busiest aisle in the Grand Lobby was a video-wall tower using a half-dozen LG 55-inch 55VH7B displays. The displays have a narrow bezel width of 0.9 mm, allowing them to be connected seamlessly – in this case stacked floor to ceiling.

The cornerstone of the NextGen TV Hub was a new LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV with integrated ATSC 3.0 reception capability, a product designed for launch this year in South Korea. It was receiving and displaying live ATSC 3.0 broadcasts of 4K content transmitted via KLSV-TV from Black Mountain. The booth also featured 65- and 55-inch LG OLED 4K TVs, explaining immersive audio and automotive applications of the new broadcast standard.

In addition to more than two dozen LG 48-inch screens greeted attendees at hundreds of technical and business sessions, 75-, 60- and 55-inch LG displays are playing a key role in the NAB’s Futures Park in the North Hall where, among other things, the NAB’s PILOT initiative was demonstrating interactive content capabilities of its ATSC 3.0 Home Gateway on LG 4K UHD TVs.

LG 60-inch 4K UHD TVs showcased creative work of faculty and students at the Broadcast Education Association (BEA) Festival of Media Arts. BEA also was leveraging LG displays to take research presentations to the next level with digital poster sessions. College faculty and students presented interactive research on 60- and 55-inch LG 4K monitors in BEA’s exhibit hall located in the Las Vegas Westgate Convention Center.

LG OLED TVs were featured at the NAB Show Television Luncheon on Monday and NAB Show Technology Luncheon (co-sponsored by LG) on Wednesday. LG OLED TVs also were the centerpiece of private demonstrations conducted by the AWARN Alliance, Pearl TV and others, while show exhibitors including GatesAir and Dolby also are featuring LG 4K Ultra HD TVs.