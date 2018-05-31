LG and Marriott Enhance In-Room Guest Experience

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions and the new Marriott Marquis Chicago at McCormick Place have teamed up to debut the first installation of commercial-grade LG OLED TVs designed specifically for hotel rooms. These thin 55- and 65-inch TVs combine the OLED qualities—perfect blacks, intense colors, and infinite contrast, according to LG— with LG’s hotel TV technologies, for the first time.

The new Marriott Marquis Chicago is a 40-story building located near the McCormick Square district. The modern and minimalist theme is carried throughout the property—including the luxury suites that feature the sleek LG OLED TVs. The displays further expand LG’s family of OLED commercial displays, which feature the picture quality of LG’s award-winning OLED consumer TVs.

LG OLED displays for hotel rooms and public spaces cater to premium hoteliers seeking inventive, immersive high-end solutions that offer an unrivaled guest experience, says Michael Kosla, vice president, hospitality, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

“LG OLED hotel TVs are revolutionizing the hospitality industry by offering the very best picture quality available today, promising a lasting impression on today’s most discerning business and leisure travelers," Kosla added. "Commercial LG OLED technologies empowers hoteliers to reach and engage guests throughout the hotel, from luxury suites to public spaces, in ways never thought possible. This is truly the next generation of TV technology for hotel guests."

The 55- and 65-inch class (54.6 and 64.5 inches measured diagonally, respectively) LG OLED hotel TVs combine an unique aesthetic and picture quality only possible with OLED technology, for “an unparalleled, dazzling guest-room entertainment experience,” said Kosla.

In addition to delivering fine color and gradation details, OLED’s picture quality holds up even from wide viewing angles, so guests can appreciate the TV’s color and clarity from any seat in the room, says LG. LG’s OLED hotel TVs also come equipped with 4K upscaling that allows non-4K content to take advantage of the screens’ 8 million-plus pixels.

LG OLED hotel TVs feature the Pro:Idiom digital rights management system, LG’s Pro:Centric interactive TV platform, and embedded b-LAN capability. LG OLED hotel TVs also offer guests the latest webOS 3.0 Smart TV Platform, to make finding and switching between LG’s expanded content options—including broadcast TV, streaming services. and external devices—simple and fast.

Complementing 45 LG OLED Hotel TVs in suites and clubs, the Marriott Marquis Chicago at McCormick Place features more than 1,300 LG Hotel TVs.