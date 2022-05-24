Konftel, ScreenBeam Announce Strategic Wireless Content Sharing Partnership

Konftel’s (opens in new tab) flagship video conferencing cameras and audio devices have been fully tested to work with the wireless collaboration and content sharing innovation from ScreenBeam (opens in new tab).

Solutions include the Konftel Cam50 and Cam20 conference cameras along with the Konftel 800, Konftel 70, Konftel Ego, and Konftel 300Wx speakerphones.

ScreenBeam Conference allows meeting room participants to wirelessly connect to the display, room camera, microphone, and speaker for flexible presentations, on any meeting app of their choice.

ScreenBeam technology enables complete confidence for Konftel users

Konftel product manager, Torbjörn Karlsson, said compatibility testing further enhances the appeal of many of Konftel’s most popular conferencing products.

“We welcome the announcement of our testing success which means users can take advantage of ScreenBeam technology with complete confidence and enjoy a seamless collaboration and content sharing experience.

“Sharing information is a key component of any successful meeting and ScreenBeam Conference offers quick and easy wireless set-up. It creates effective hubs for collaboration between in room and remote meeting participants by being flexible enough to use in any space and simple enough to be used by any employee or guest.”

“We are delighted to partner with Konftel and extend our reach and compatibility with Konftel products," said ScreenBeam senior director of alliances, Jay Taylor. "Konftel is a major industry player and together our products make a compelling combination for even more engaging online meetings.

“Enabling the hybrid workforce to be successful requires technology that is flexible and simple enough for any employee to use. As we look to the future, we see offices as places for collaboration with many different types of spaces. Konftel’s solutions empower that future with products that meet the needs of those varied spaces.”