33 AV/IT Products That Make a Difference in the Hybrid Workplace in 2022

What a difference a pandemic makes. From work from home on a begrudging as-needed basis with limited supporting technology to a complete paradigm shift of embracing the hybrid workplace and supporting the hybrid workforce.

As the big return to the office unfolds over the coming months, the one thing that has forever changed is the need for AV/IT technologies that make up a true hybrid ecosystem.

According to recent research from IPSOS and EPOS, we now spend an average of over seven hours a week in virtual meetings—up two hours per week in the last year. “And while high-quality audio is key, finding success in the hybrid working model is about more than just headsets. Rather, it’s about having an entire ecosystem of devices to enable today’s professionals to thrive in the hybrid world,” said Joe Debold, vice president of Sales at EPOS Enterprise.

In a recent paper commissioned by Shure, analyst firm Frost & Sullivan focuses on audio as a tool to create this meeting equity. Why audio? As the paper points out, work from anywhere experiences are often riddled with unexpected audio disruptions that lead to lost productivity and frustrated employees. “Going forward, users will be less accepting of communications disruptions like this that derail their meeting or training agenda,” said Chad Wiggins, associate vice president of Global Product Management and Innovation at Shure. “Whatever audio technologies you opt for should seamlessly integrate with modern conferencing and collaboration platforms that are high quality, reliable, and user friendly, such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex by Cisco, and Google Meet. IT leaders must make flawless audio integral to the modern collaboration toolkit,” he said.

Meeting spaces have largely been optimized for people in the room. “We have to look at how we adapt these spaces and technologies to enhance the experience for everyone,” said David Albright, business development manager at Legrand | AV. “Meeting equity impacts culture, space planning, and technology. If we don’t do these things, we risk alienating our remote and hybrid employees that rely on a digital connection to the workplace.”

Following are 33 AV/IT products that will make a difference in today’s hybrid workplace.

DirectLight Ultra Series

(Image credit: Planar)

The Planar DirectLight Ultra Series line of MicroLED video wall displays delivers always-on, high-performance, high-resolution display experiences with the finest pixel pitches—from 0.6 to 0.9 millimeters—for mission-critical and refined applications. Planar DirectLight Ultra Series presents several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance with MicroLED technology, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology, and the powerful Planar WallDirector Video Controller and corresponding video wall management software. The U.S. TAA Compliant displays are also covered by the Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty, providing complete product coverage from controller to sub-pixel and everything in between.

Stem Ecosystem

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure’s Stem Ecosystem conference room system is a vital enabler of the work-from-anywhere model. It comprises a modular set of high-quality, mix and match audio devices that create integrated solutions for collaboration spaces of various sizes, configurations, and use cases. Stem Ecosystem Platform tools (Stem RoomDesign, RoomAdapt, RoomCheck, and Remote Management) assist with installation, calibration, and management in support of Stem Speaker, Wall, Table, Ceiling, Hub, and Control devices. The portfolio delivers an outstanding audio experience for both work-from-home and in-room meeting participants, blocking out ambient noise such as street traffic, dogs barking, and audio outside the room.

HIVE Control

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

HIVE Control by Hall Technologies is the industry’s first cloud-based AV control platform engineered from the cloud down. Our system leverages the best in modern IoT, legacy control, and automation systems to deliver a superior end-to-end AV solution. With major improvements to the industry’s three major pillars in AV control—software, interface, and hardware—we’ve created an infinitely scalable and affordable AV solution that is easy to manage.

FW-100BZ40J BRAVIA Professional Display

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s 100-inch BRAVIA FW-100BZ40J professional display combines bright, beautiful 4K HDR pictures with business-friendly features. The powerful processor delivers superb picture quality with amazing color, contrast, and clarity. A built-in Android OS and SoC platform ensures a simplified user experience. IP control allows for easy installation with support from key control systems, with integrated screen mirroring supporting both Chromecast built in and AirPlay 2 for a seamless connection from a mobile device. Sony’s comprehensive professional BRAVIA lineup includes similarly featured displays ranging in size from 32 inches to 100 inches.

Pana 81T

(Image credit: Jupiter)

Jupiter’s Pana 81T is a 21:9 ultra-wide LCD touch display, featuring 5K resolution that matches the meeting space of the future. The panel is packed with our latest SimpleShare interactive collaboration software, perfect for c-suites and modern meeting rooms. This cutting-edge device can cover a multitude of use cases and workflows, including Visio conference, data visualization and cross content sharing. With the ability to handle multiple sources, as well as a USB-C port, the 81T offers the latest in device interaction with ease of integration. The device can be used either in portrait or landscape mode to suit any application.

ConferenceSHOT ePTZ Auto-Framing

(Image credit: Vaddio)

Vaddio’s ConferenceSHOT ePTZ auto-framing camera for videoconferencing makes collaborating easy. You can deliver a dynamic, hands-free video experience that recreates the perfect one-to-one videoconference experience for hybrid working environments. The unique custom settings included with the camera make it ideal for enterprises that want professional-quality video for various meeting room environments.

The camera has a wide, 129-degree field of view, making it perfect for small collaboration rooms and huddle spaces. The ConferenceSHOT ePTZ is equally suited to areas where employees are socially distant, and you want to ensure everyone is in view.

136-inch All-in-One DVLED display

(Image credit: LG)

LG’s new 136-inch All-in-One DVLED display combines a 1080p screen, on-board webOS controller, and built-in speakers to offer immediate operation in virtually any collaborative environment. The captivating display operates at up to 500 nits of brightness and features a tiny, 4.6mm bezel; a 1.56mm pixel pitch; and a total resolution of 1920x1080. The display has a rated lifespan of 100,000 hours to half brightness and comes with a 3-year limited warranty. With plug-and-play simplicity, it’s a perfect fit for virtually any organization, and it supports unlimited usage scenarios, from boardrooms to the lobby and everywhere in between.

AT-HDVS-CAM

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona’s AT-HDVS-CAM provides professional-quality imaging while streamlining integration with conferencing software platforms. Ideal for small- to medium-sized meeting spaces, classrooms, and training rooms, the enterprise-grade PTZ camera streams high-quality video over TCP/IP for lecture capture, distance learning, and more. It features a USB 2.0 interface for video and camera control.

Compatible with a wide range of soft codecs and unified communications (UC) platforms, the AT-HDVS-CAM delivers video at resolutions up to 1080p@30Hz fps, fast and accurate auto-focusing, as well as fast yet quiet pan and tilt. Integration with Atlona’s Omega AT-OME-MS42-KIT and OmniStream solutions results in complete, automated conference systems with USB extension.

EXPAND Vision 3T

(Image credit: EPOS Audio)

EXPAND Vision 3T by EPOS Audio is an all-in-one video solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android. Designed for today’s smart office, EXPAND Vision 3T allows you to join meetings with just one touch and enjoy a full Microsoft Teams experience. Enhance collaboration with full HD video, exceptional voice pickup, and noise cancellation powered by EPOS AI.

Simple to set up and simple to install, the EXPAND Vision 3T comes Microsoft Teams certified or optimized for leading SIP-based UC solutions. Enjoy a natural meeting experience and boost productivity with crystal-clear facial expressions, body language, and voice capture.

Sonia Ceiling Speaker Systems

(Image credit: Xilica)

Xilica’s Sonia range of networked amplifiers and ceiling speakers modernizes installed audio systems for IT-friendly collaboration spaces. The series includes the Sonia C5—a compact, 5.25-inch in-ceiling speaker with a wide, even dispersion pattern that enables fewer speakers in large spaces. Sonia C5 is powered by Sonia Amp, a PoE+-enabled amplifier with integrated network switch that can power up to eight Sonia C5 speakers in a daisy chain. The Dante-enabled, plenum-rated design creates a single CatX drop to the ceiling for a full room audio system. When paired with Xilica Solaro DSPs, Xilica’s VoiceMatch technology optimizes room audio and acoustics for highly intelligible speech.

CorpTV

(Image credit: Brightcove )

Brightcove CorpTV is a powerful new way to connect with employees, customers, partners, prospects, and investors. It enables enterprises to distribute video in the same way the largest media organizations deliver video content to their audiences, at a fraction of the cost and without requiring an IT team to manage it. The platform provides an entirely branded experience, delivering marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and any other live and on-demand content directly to audiences. Brightcove CorpTV empowers companies to make the most of their content while providing a sense of connection and equity across audiences.

UNITE 200 Pro

(Image credit: ClearOne)

The ClearOne UNITE 200 Pro is a new professional-grade camera featuring a 20x optical zoom lens plus a 16x digital zoom for extra distance if needed. Delivering 1080p quality at 60 frames per second with full pan, tilt, and extended zoom functions, the UNITE 200 Pro is optimally suited for use in large spaces where close-up, high-resolution video capture is desired. With the ability to capture 1080p quality video of all meeting room participants, or to focus on a single speaker, the UNITE 200 Pro is designed to impress every conference participant.

XiO Cloud

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron XiO Cloud optimizes technology operations and maximizes room uptime efficiently at scale. It is the unifying operations management tool built into Crestron products and many third-party devices, so you have control over every room without additional hardware or software. Plus, using the Crestron XiO Cloud Gateway, you can integrate other Ethernet-connected devices, web services, and web applications for even greater visibility and efficiency. Crestron XiO Cloud accelerates support services, increases user satisfaction, and automates technology operations.

BlueJeans Mobile

(Image credit: BlueJeans)

The BlueJeans Mobile experience is newly optimized and designed to provide peace of mind for every meeting participant, regardless of their environment. To support Android and iOS mobile users, BlueJeans Mobile includes enhanced video layouts with the ability to overlay content with video tiles and quick-join options for meeting simplicity. For those unsure of their camera readiness, the integrated hair check and background blur features will be available before starting the call. Furthermore, mobile WebRTC for Meetings provides zero-download, chat-enabled meeting accessibility for seamless collaboration without technical complexity, ensuring users can directly access the meeting straight from their mobile browser.

PowerLite L735U

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson’s PowerLite L735U delivers exceptional, true-to-life images, as well as offering low-maintenance, intelligent software and powerful projection. Leveraging Epson’s 3LCD technology, Full HD WUXGA resolution, and up to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, it creates big, bright, bold displays of up to 500 inches—perfect for today’s corporate meeting spaces and hybrid working models. Designed with convenience in mind, the flexible laser projector includes a virtually maintenance-free, 20,000-hour laser light source along with a built-in content creation app and easy-to-use tools to support multi-projector setups and to simplify use and installation.

VP3520

(Image credit: ATEN)

ATEN VP3520 is a multi-purpose, compact presentation matrix switch with video matrix switch, HDBaseT extender, five digital inputs to HDBaseT, HDMI True 4K separate outputs, and audio DSP—mounting under tables or in racks. Two displays enable simultaneous control, boosting presentation efficiency and impact. A built-in, high-performance 4K scaler converts multi-input resolutions into output display resolutions for video/picture quality.

Audio routing flexibility complements different applications. For HDMI audio, connect or switch to display audio or de-embed for in-room audio connection. Active and passive speaker flexibility; front-panel pushbuttons; IR remote control RS-232 commands; web-based GUI; TV display, projector, and monitor controls make it ideal for meetings, classrooms, and presentations.

ShareLink Pro

(Image credit: Extron)

With Extron ShareLink Pro presentation systems, anyone can simultaneously present wired or wireless content from up to four computers, tablets, or smartphones onto a display for easy collaboration. LinkLicense upgrades offer support for display of digital signage content from popular third-party digital signage providers like Appspace, Carousel, or Seenspire as well as the ability to share content between multiple ShareLink Pro Systems. This is ideal in active learning rooms with multiple small groups working together with a central instructor station. ShareLink Pro’s professional capabilities provide easy integration of AV and mobile devices into meeting, huddle, collaboration, and presentation spaces.

TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker is a new audio solution for hybrid conference room technology that is certified for the Microsoft Teams ecosystem. It is designed specifically to give Microsoft Teams rooms of up to 10 people a smart new way to seamlessly collaborate, regardless of whether participants are remote or in the room. It is equipped with an omnidirectional speaker, covering a 3.5-meter radius with seven integrated beamforming microphones to achieve superior sound quality. The unified communications solution also includes intelligent features such as the integrated Cortana voice recognition software, automatic meeting transcription, as well as people identification in real time to enable an inclusive experience for remote and hard-of-hearing participants.

RightSight 2

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech RightSight 2 makes hybrid meetings more equitable for remote participants. The AI-powered software for Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini uses a dual-camera system to present both a close-up view of the individual speaker and a view of the entire meeting room during video calls. With the auto-framing technology, remote participants can follow along with meeting room interactions without missing a beat.

RightSight 2’s new Speaker View is compatible with all of Logitech’s major cloud conferencing partners, giving IT teams assurance that their Logitech video collaboration ecosystem will adapt to the evolving needs of their hybrid workplace.

AbseniCon3.0

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen’s AbseniCon3.0 is an all-in-one conference display solution which provides standard FHD resolution and stunning visual experience at 110, 138, and 165 inches diagonal—perfect for the enterprise and education markets. With a fully integrated LED control system, Android operation system, and internal speakers, it can satisfy all your needs in conference without additional external equipment. A friendly user interface and support of multi-way wireless sharing can further simplify your content sharing. Its easy-to-use mounting structure package allows you to mount

the system to the wall or build a mobile stand in hours.

Media Platform

(Image credit: Haivision)

The Haivision Media Platform is a flexible and scalable solution for multi-site corporate communications, providing business-critical video for even the most demanding live video environments. Users can manage, share, and deliver secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV, all in one centralized location. The platform also brings broadcast-quality livestreams to company all-hands meetings, presenting a means to better communicate with employees and increase company-wide engagement. Organizations can keep their employees informed and aligned with company goals thanks to tools for managing, streaming, viewing, recording,

and sharing video.

SimplTrack Lite

(Image credit: HuddleCamHD)

The HuddleCamHD SimplTrack Lite is a plug-and-play auto-tracking camera that automatically creates smooth tracking shots without the need for technology expertise or a camera operator. Unbox the camera, plug it into a USB 2.0 connection, and start recording or streaming with motion tracking—no software setup required. It can also be configured with pre-set tracking zones, keeping the camera centered on specific areas like whiteboards or conference tables. It also captures 1080p video with 20X optical zoom, and offers a 59.5-degree field of view with 270 degrees of rotation. The SimplTrack Lite is an affordable motion-tracking camera that pros will love—and everyone can use.

Unite

(Image credit: Intel )

The Intel Unite solution is a flexible, simple-to-use collaboration platform that is easily deployed and managed, and has been proven across verticals and a wide variety of use cases. It provides the functionality and adaptability crucial to addressing developing needs and new approaches to collaboration, teaching, and patient consultation. Its open architecture seamlessly integrates with a growing ecosystem of apps, including popular UC platforms that let in-room users start conferencing with a click, while remote participants enjoy the same viewing experience as in-room participants. Developers will appreciate the publicly available SDK that allows the development of custom integrations to precisely address unique needs.

PT-VMZ71 Series

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic’s PT-VMZ71 Series is the latest series of portable LCD laser projectors designed for smooth and effective communication, meeting the emerging needs of education and corporate environments. With a lightweight and compact body, the Series supports 4K input signals and provides a flexible 1.6x optical zoom, six-point screen correction functionality for distortion-free corner projections, and a Wi-Fi QR Code for connecting compatible devices. It’s also compatible with Panasonic’s PressIT Wireless Presentation System and is offered in models ranging from 5200-7000lm and high, 3,000,000:1 contrast, making it ideal for well-lit classrooms, hybrid learning environments, workspaces, and meetings rooms needing interactive, easy collaboration.

RM Series

(Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ’s RM Series is the industry’s most affordable 4K UHD interactive display, with premium-quality collaboration features. Designed to bring remote participants together in a productive and meaningful way, BenQ’s EZWrite 5.0 platform facilitates highly engaging sessions. Users can present content and annotate from any device—anywhere—and capture screen shots, including content from apps, websites, and videos. Without a network login or software, remote participants can also join and collect, categorize, edit, and share their notes. The ecosystem-agnostic interactive display enables users to download and upload files to the cloud, including Google Drive and Dropbox.

CORE Mics and MMA-A

(Image credit: DPA Microphones)

DPA Microphones’ 4098 CORE Supercardioid Microphone, available in varying lengths and mounting options, offers incredible flexibility that works well in a wide range of conference situations, from a boardroom down to a single Zoom setup. The 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun is another option, and can be used as either a traditional table-mounted solution or clipped to a laptop or phone. Paired with the brand’s MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, both mics can turn any space into a conference room. Compatible with most Apple devices, the MMA-A is a dual-channel pre-amp and A/D converter, ideal for mobile applications.

KDock-4

(Image credit: Kramer)

KDock-4 by Kramer is a USB-C hub multiport adapter specially designed to support mobile devices and is an ideal accessory

for MacBook, laptops equipped with USB Type-C, smartphones, and tablets. KDock-4 enables you to connect your USB-C device to HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA video outputs,

2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, SD and microSD card port, and USB-C charging pass through.

Video output for smartphones is supported only for smartphones that support DisplayPort Alt mode through USB-C.

Google Meet Series One Desk 27 and

(Image credit: Avocor)

The Google Meet Series One Desk 27 and Board 65 by Avocor was developed with Google Workspace, and combines video conferencing and digital whiteboarding to provide robust meeting experiences for teams. Desk 27 is a premium all-in-one touchscreen, desk monitor, laptop docking station, and digital whiteboard, integrating Google Workspace’s Jamboard app. While Desk 27 is a personal collaboration device, Board 65 is designed to bring teams together for more efficient, equitable, and intuitive collaboration. Board 65 is wall mountable in small- to medium-sized collaboration spaces and is ADA compliant. The feature-rich units are designed with an integrated soundbar and mic array for crystal-clear video and audio with TrueVoice.

Audio Conferencing Solutions

(Image credit: Nureva )

Nureva audio conferencing solutions make it simple to get great audio in larger spaces at a fraction of the cost of customized, multicomponent systems, and they’re 100 percent DIY. Each Nureva microphone and speaker bar can be hung on the wall with two screws in less than an hour, and calibration is automatic. Unlike beamforming technology that can leave dead zones where people can’t be heard, Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology fills a space with thousands of virtual microphones so remote participants can hear everyone anywhere in a room. Hybrid working is here to stay. The challenges it presents are real and solvable with Nureva audio.

Tonecase FIT Universal for Bose Videoconferencing Systems

(Image credit: Leon Speakers)

Leon Speakers, with its Tonecase FIT Universal (TcFIT-U) housing and a strategic partnership with Bose, offers a line of preconfigured, turnkey video conferencing solutions that integrate technology into customized, design-friendly office furnishings. The TcFIT-U is mounted directly below the display, while the Bose Videobar VB1 is mounted and validated to function optimally within the TcFIT-U. The entire solution is covered with a custom grille that matches the exact width of the display, with a cutout for the videoconferencing camera. The fit, form, and function of the two products have been reviewed by Leon to ensure that they integrate and operate seamlessly together.

Squid

(Image credit: SurgeX)

The SurgeX Squid is designed to fulfill the unique needs of the modern meeting or huddle space, creating an entirely new category of power protection. Packing an array of power features into a compact chassis, Squid streamlines installations with boxed networked control, analytics of AC and DC, and front-end protection while eliminating the need for unsightly and space-hindering wall warts. Squid provides everything integrators and AV tech managers need to protect, monitor, and manage power quality in a single device that can be used in installations worldwide, ensuring that integrators can keep systems online and running no matter what threatens their power.

ZyPer4K-XS

(Image credit: ZeeVee)

ZeeVee’s ZyPer4K-XS small footprint encoder and decoder models bring the performance of its premier SDVoE and AVoIP signal distribution solutions to space constrained and noise sensitive environments for corporate, higher education, performing arts, yacht, and government applications, among others. They distribute and switch uncompressed 720p, 1080p HD, Ultra HD and 4K resolution content, audio, and control via off-the-shelf 10Gb Ethernet switches. IP-based architecture enables the switching from one source to another without any frame loss – even at 4K resolutions. A 1GB utility port and USB human interface device class (USB HID) supports keyboards, mice, game controllers and alphanumeric displays.

EVSW4K41 Evolution

(Image credit: Vanco)

The EVSW4K41 Evolution by Vanco 4K 4x1 is a collaboration switcher designed with wireless Miracast/Airplay input. The EVSW4K41 allows seamless switching from multiple wired or wireless presenters to one display, making it the perfect solution for conference room and presentation applications. Miracast and Airplay allow users to cast wirelessly from computers, tablets, and mobile devices to the display with ease. The EVSW4K41 supports HDMI 2.0b, 4K@60Hz, 4:4:4, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and HDCP 2.3. It includes soft codec capabilities for easy integration with videoconferencing software, as well as built-in audio de-embedding to break out audio to an amplifier or audio distribution system.