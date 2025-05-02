Kindermann Unveils Next Generation of Wireless Collaboration Systems

Kindermann launched its next generation of wireless collaboration systems: Klick&Show K-FleX. Featuring high flexibility, K-FelX was designed for versatile use in meeting rooms, huddle spaces, and classrooms and can be easily expanded to meet the growing demands of modern working environments.

The Klick&Show K-FleX core version already provides users with a variety of functions to present audiovisual content from laptops or mobile devices on a main screen in a truly simple way—with no cables, no hassle and no wasted time. Thanks to comprehensive support for BYOD (Bring-your-own-Device), the platform-independent presentation system offers streaming via transmitter, client app or natively via AirPlay, Miracast and Google Cast in brilliant quality up to 4K. Contents from up to four devices can be displayed simultaneously in split-screen mode, including support for touchback. This function facilitates backward control of the laptops from any compatible touch display. An HDMI input allows connecting a fixed PC or a document camera. Plus, the built-in digital signage function allows displays to be used for information or advertising purposes when no meetings are taking place.

Wireless conferencing made simple. If requirements grow, the core version can be expanded via the optional BYOM license key, which upgrades Klick&Show K-FleX to a powerful wireless conferencing system. This allows users to transform traditional meeting rooms into hybrid conference rooms and switch seamlessly between local presentations and online meetings. Klick&Show K-FleX connects laptops wirelessly to USB devices in the room such as cameras, soundbars and speakerphones and is compatible with all popular UCC platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. Thanks to the Dual-Desktop function, primary and extended desktop content can be streamed simultaneously to the main display with a single “Klick”.

Enhanced Security. Klick&Show provides a high level of data security through a secure Wi-Fi transmission based on AES WPA2/3 PSK authentication. As a further protective measure, the captured laptop content stream receives an additional 2nd level of up to 256/1024-bit encryption. Klick&Show comes pre-configured and ready-to-use. Klick&Show’s built-in configurable Wi-Fi hotspot and webserver allows fast and simple plug-and-play setup. The system can be configured as a part of a corporate network, with even separate routing for staff and guests, or to provide internet access and centralized remote IP administration.

Plug-and-Play. The optional Klick&Show 4K HDMI and USB-C transmitters are truly plug-and-play devices. Using them is really a breeze: plug the transmitter into your laptop and “Klick” the Show button to wirelessly share live content to the main screen.

