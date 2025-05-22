Boom Super Sizes ‘Meeting Room In A Box’ Range

Boom Collaboration is going large with a new addition to its ‘meeting room in a box’ video kit range. The BYOM Large Room Pro Kit is a convenient all-in-one solution featuring a high performance camera, expansive audio, and one cable connection hub, designed to simplify installations and inspire further demand for Bring Your Own Meeting deployments.

“With just one cable, users can connect any device and instantly access high-quality video, audio, and screen sharing,” said Holli Hulett, Boom co-founder. “This kit makes conferencing seamless and professional, especially in larger rooms where complexity often increases.

"The videoconferencing market offers two distinct ways forward, with dedicated in-room systems or Bring Your Own Meeting alternatives. Our range of meeting room in a box kits simplify the process of choosing the right equipment for the right rooms, to optimize the overall user experience and take away any installation headaches, whichever route is taken."

It includes the Boom MAGNA Pro Ultra HD 4K PTZ camera for crystal-clear video, the Boom GEMINI HD USB/Bluetooth speakerphone kit for wide audio coverage, and the Boom ZYGO easy connect hub for effortless plug-and-play connectivity.

“The use of individual devices is now firmly taking over with plug-and-play simplicity, lower costs and a platform agnostic approach some of the main driving forces, even across bigger meeting spaces," said fellow founder Fredrik Hörnkvist. “The MAGNA Pro Ultra HD 4K PTZ camera combines exceptional image clarity with advanced AI auto-tracking and smooth pan-tilt-zoom functionality. It’s designed for dynamic discussions, offering precise framing, multiple output options including USB, HDMI, SDI, and IP streaming, and flexible installation for nearly any room configuration.

“Furthermore, at the heart of the kit is our ZYGO multi-connectivity hub, reinforcing our mission to create better meetings: simply.”