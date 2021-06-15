Konftel Offers New Videoconferencing Solutions

The What: The Konftel 70 high-performance speakerphone blends outstanding audio quality with a stylish design. Features include OmniSound lifelike audio with beamforming microphones, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, and a battery life of up to nine hours talk time.

The What Else: The Konftel 70 forms the audio centerpiece of two new video kits—the C2070 and C5070—that are part of Konftel’s Climate Neutral certified portfolio.

The Konftel C2070 is a video package for huddle spaces to medium-sized meeting rooms that unites the Konftel Cam20 4K conference camera with the Konftel 70 speakerphone and its OmniSound audio technology.

The Konftel C5070 is a powerful video collaboration solution for medium-sized meeting rooms that combines the Konftel Cam50 PTZ conference camera with the Konftel 70.

Konftel’s OCC Hub brings everything together into one convenient kit, so a single USB cable is all users need to connect the camera, the sound unit and the room’s screen to the video collaboration app on their laptop.

The Bottom Line: The Konftel 70 is an ideal video meeting companion. It may also be used as a standalone or portable solution for huddle rooms and small/medium locations.