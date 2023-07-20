K-array Announces Series of Software Plug-in Partnerships

K-array has extended its control plug-in offerings. This focus reinforces K-array's commitment to empowering integrators and users via improved control and integration capabilities of their audio systems.

K-array's control plug-ins provide integrators with the flexibility and convenience to manage and optimise audio solutions within the leading control systems. The latest additions to K-array's control plug-in portfolio include integrations for Q-SYS, Crestron, Crestron Home, AMX, RTI, and Control4. By forging these key partnerships, K-array ensures its products integrate seamlessly with some of the industry's most widely used control platforms, across both commercial and residential markets.

The integration of K-array's audio solutions with leading control platforms offers significant advantages and benefits to integrators and users alike, who can enjoy a more intuitive and user-friendly control experience.

“These partnerships are beneficial as they allow our customers to choose their own control processor, enabling them to easily include and integrate our products with the platforms they are already familiar with," explained Matteo Barbaro, software product manager at K-array. “By providing them with all the necessary tools to interact with and manage our devices, integrators are able to work more efficiently, which in turn, benefits the end user.”

The extension of K-array’s plug-in range also fits with the brand's ongoing commitment to software development, with these plug-in announcements coming shortly after the launch of K-array’s own software suite, a series of tools intended to streamline monitoring and system control.

“By expanding our control plug-in library, we empower integrators and provide greater control capabilities to end users,” confirmed Barbaro. “We’re currently working with companies like Savant and Symetrix to integrate our products into their platforms and will soon offer plug-ins for several residential-focused control systems too. Through implementing OSC protocol to control our devices, we present the opportunity for other companies that already work with this well-established protocol to partner with K-array."