Pro AV Newsmakers: A Q-SYS Acquisition, Promotions and Partnerships

Q-SYS Announces Agreement to Acquire Seervision

Q-SYS has acquired Seervision, a Swiss-based company focused on AI-driven camera automation software. The acquisition accelerates the Q-SYS strategy to develop and deliver a scalable and flexible software platform with intelligent audio, video, and control technology that supports integration with leading unified communications & video conferencing applications in the era of post-pandemic hybrid work.

Seervision's camera automation software combines years of research in multi-camera control with deep expertise in real-time optimization, machine learning, and predictive motion models to automatically predict and track a person's movements. Seamlessly integrating into existing AV/IT ecosystems, the software can control multiple pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras with smooth, broadcast-quality motions that rival the capabilities of human-operated cameras, delivering an immersive collaboration and viewing experience. As with the Q-SYS software-based platform, Seervision’s software is architected to be hardware agnostic, and delivers many unique capabilities including automatic scene perception and person identification as well as AI-assisted camera operation with adaptive full-body detection and tracking.

Seervision’s unique software solutions automate video production workflows in high-impact spaces across many sectors and use cases including auditoriums, boardrooms, classrooms and teaching spaces, flexible rooms, large meeting rooms, stages, event spaces and studios.

Exertis Pro AV Canada and Humly Announce New Distribution Partnership

Humly is officially a new vendor partner with Exertis Pro AV Canada. The partnership will enable Exertis Pro AV Canada to offer Humly's innovative products to its extensive network of resellers and integrators in Canada.

"We are excited to partner with Exertis Pro AV Canada and expand our presence in the Canadian market," said Anders Karlsson, CEO of Humly. "Exertis Pro AV Canada has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions and services to its customers, and we are confident that they will be a great partner for us. We look forward to working together to bring solutions for better workplace experience to more organizations in Canada."

Humly's products are designed to make the workplace more productive, efficient, and engaging. Humly offers a range of devices and software that integrate seamlessly with popular platforms from Microsoft, Google, Appspace, and Nexudus. The entire range of Humly Workplace Solutions (Humly Room Display, Humly Booking Device, Humly Wayfinding, Humly Reservations, Humly Visitor, and Humly Floor Plan), and the associated Humly Control Panel for centralized management and monitoring of Humly deployments, are ideal complements to existing AV brands and solutions offered through Exertis Pro AV Canada’s extensive brand portfolio. The entire Humly product line will be available through Exertis Pro Av Canada from the first of July.

"Exertis Pro AV is delighted to add Humly to our portfolio of leading AV brands," said Raad Raad, vice president of Exertis Pro AV Canada. "Humly's products are innovative, user-friendly, and scalable, and they address the needs and challenges of today's hybrid workplace. We are impressed by Humly's vision and commitment to creating better workplace experiences for everyone. We are eager to introduce Humly's solutions to our reseller and integrator partners and help them grow their business in this fast-growing segment."

The addition of Exertis Pro AV Canada to Humly’s channel partner network is essential to Humly’s North America strategy. The two companies will collaborate on marketing activities to kickstart their collaboration and strengthen Humly’s visibility and brand recognition throughout Canada.

INFiLED Adds to Its Fixed Install Pro AV Team

INFiLED has hired two Pro AV veterans for its fixed installation division in North America. Jason Manguba and Zack Stewart join the INFiLED team as regional sales directors for the company’s fast-growing fixed installation team spearheaded by Rick Bortles.

Manguba has more than 20 years of experience in the channel. Jason’s career started off in a cold calling sales role and has quickly moved into various positions from brand management, distribution, key account manager (end user), and to the channel sales role. Manguba also comes with a unique outside the box thinking approach where he makes the products fun and memorable. Manguba resides in the valley of the sun Arizona with his wife, three kids and two dogs where he loves to entertain, cook, camp, fish, and golf.

“The moment I saw my first dvLED… I was hooked," said Manguba. "I knew this technology was the future of digital signage and I immediately knew that selling this solution would be my passion. I am thrilled to be a part of INFiLED to help grow the North American business. INFiLED has a solid portfolio and I’m looking forward to providing our customers with outstanding service backed by the best-in-class solutions."

Stewart has more than 12 years in the AV world, and has vast experience in account management, AV consulting, dvLED engineering, and distribution. Stewart is a salesperson by trade, connector at heart. He loves to connect people to ideas, products, and solutions that will solve their unique needs, big or small. Stewart hails from Minneapolis, MN and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Communications, Business, and Entrepreneurship.

“INFiLED, the largest 'sleeping giant' dvLED manufacturer in North America," said Stewart. "Drawing on my experience in driving dvLED adoption in the fixed install Pro AV channel from its inception, I am excited to unlock new possibilities for our partners by harnessing INFiLED's limitless manufacturing capabilities. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the industry, delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions across North America. With INFiLED, your dreams will become a reality, one screen at a time. We are here to 'Screen Your Dreams'."

PPDS Appoints Tye Dato as First Director of Federal Government Sales, LCD Displays

PPDS has appointed veteran Pro AV sales executive, Tye Dato, to lead its strategy in delivering smart, reliable and TAA compliant solutions to the U.S. Government and military.

As Director of Federal Government Sales, LCD Displays, Dato adds almost 25 years of specialist knowledge and experience to the North America team, and boasting a proud record of building, maintaining, and managing a variety of Federal Government and military contracts.

Based in Salt Lake City, the Dato appointment marks the next phase in strengthening the company’s place among TAA-compliant solution providers, certified for mission-critical U.S. governmental projects where quality, security, and reliability are paramount.

Mission-Critical Environments

Dato’s key responsibilities in the newly created role will include working with PPDS’ sales and product management teams to develop and launch its TAA go-to-market strategies, proactively identifying new sales opportunities within Government/TAA verticals, and achieving sales and growth targets.

With a national and international remit, Dato will also play a crucial role in developing and driving awareness of PPDS’ TAA-certified solutions within the AV channel, engaging and forming relationships within all levels of the assigned dealer base, as well as end users. This will include regular face-to-face meetings and training sessions, while further developing PPDS business for both short-term and long-term sales opportunities.

“I’m proud to be joining the PPDS team in North America and excited by the opportunity to help lead this business in the next phase of its growth journey," Dato said. "I have been extremely impressed by what PPDS has achieved in North America in such a short space of time, transforming from a business rarely mentioned during tenders to one that’s now regularly commanding attention. This is thanks, not only to its innovative and ever-evolving range of hardware and software solutions, but also to the dedication and professionalism of its teams. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic to get started.”