Snap One Releases New Control4 OS 3.3.3 Software

Snap One released its latest Control4 OS 3.3.3 software, providing enhanced performance and capabilities while reinforcing the brand’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge user experiences.

According to Snap One principal product manager Darin Theurer, the updated software empowers Control4 partners and users with the Control4 Daylight feature, updates to the user interface, new integrations, and enhanced system accessibility.

“Snap One and Control4 are committed to developing meaningful software enhancements that increase the value of existing systems and provide added incentives for new buyers,” Theurer commented. “We listen closely to our partners’ concerns and needs, and we developed the new Control4 OS 3.3.3 to make systems easier to sell while enhancing the user experience.”

The new Control4 OS 3.3.3 delivers dealer-requested features such as a simpler menu in the user interface with updated icons. Control4 Daylight mimics the sun’s daily lighting patterns by automatically shifting the warmth and brightness of tunable white LEDs incrementally throughout the day. OS 3.3.3 also enables the use of Binary 900 Series MoIP receivers for network audio streaming, and improves the reliability of video intercom performance, making existing systems even more valuable and creating new upsell opportunities for partners.

“When consumer demands and expectations shift, we can leverage software to achieve higher user satisfaction and support partners’ sales efforts,” Theurer added. “By ensuring our products receive consistent performance enhancing updates, we are helping strengthen the relationship between partners and Snap One and between partners and their clients.”

As a testament to Snap One and Control4’s dedication to their partners and users, additional software and firmware enhancements will be introduced throughout 2023 to unlock even greater functionality and help meet the needs of new customer segments.