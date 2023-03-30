NYC's Oldest Surviving Theater Jazzes Things Up with K-array

Hudson Hall, New York's oldest surviving theater built in 1855, is now a popular venue for live events ranging from music and dance performances to lectures and workshops. The venue recently replaced its outdated audio system with a new K-array (opens in new tab) system to meet the modern-day requirements of a performance space. The permanent installation proved to be successful during the 2023 Hudson Jazz Festival held over two weekends in February.

“We had to come up with a custom mounting solution to attach the subs to each other and invert them," said Keith Rivers, house audio engineer for Hudson Hall, and account rep for Audio Video Corporation. "All processing, tuning, delay etc., is being handled within the KS2 I on board amps/processing and was facilitated via the K-array Connect app. The K-array solution provides clear, accurate and powerful sound reinforcement in a challenging, reverberated space."

Tom Kail, systems design engineer of Audio Video Corporation, created a unique solution to meet the client’s needs: Supply discreet form factors that work with the aesthetics of the historic building and to use all pre-existing mounting points from the previous line array system.

This unique system configuration consists of K-array Python-KP102 I speakers, and Thunder-KS2 I subwoofers to ensure proper coverage and adequate SPL capabilities for optimal success in a challenging, reverberate space. All processing, tuning, and delay were handled within the KS2 I onboard amps and processing, facilitated through the K-array Connect app. The custom system provided clear, accurate, and powerful sound reinforcement, ensuring even and consistent audio coverage throughout the main floor of the venue.