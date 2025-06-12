d&b Launches Create.Control and Two New Amplifiers

d&b audiotechnik had a busy week heading into InfoComm 2025. The audio company unveiled a pair of new solutions.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

d&b Expands Soundscape‘s Creative Usability

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

d&b audiotechnik introduced Create.Control, a standalone software that opens the creative possibilities of the d&b Soundscape ecosystem to a wider range of users. With Create.Control, the creative freedom of object-based mixing now gets its own space, enabling sound designers, engineers, and creatives to explore extensive features in an independent environment, whether in pre-production or during a live show. Users can design and prepare projects offline, adding a new layer of flexibility and creative workflow to the d&b system across churches, theatres, and concert halls.

Create.Control brings peace of mind to system engineers working with guest engineers and creatives. By having a dedicated native software for the mixer, there is no longer the need to share the R1 system interface to creatively work with Soundscape. While system settings remain in a safe environment, it also streamlines work with external mixing engineers who just need to connect with their personal hard and software.

Traditionally, Soundscape systems have been designed using d&b ArrayCalc and creatively controlled via the R1 control software. Whilst the renowned d&b Workflow remains, Create.Control adds a user-friendly layer to the flow, logically aligning and addressing the need for a simplified solution. It delivers straightforward access for users in a variety of environments, allowing them to create, edit and reuse Soundscape projects with ease.

Introducing the 25D and D25 Amplifiers

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

d&b audiotechnik expanded its amplifier portfolio with the 25D and D25. Based on the company's DSP platform, both models integrate Milan networking and offer full compatibility with d&b's software suite, ensuring seamless performance and improved workflow efficiency. Designed for versatility, the D25 is optimied for mobile applications while the 25D is tailored for installation.

Both models provide the optimal output voltage for mid-size sound reinforcement requirements. When combined with d&b loudspeaker systems, such as the new CCL System, A-Series, Y-Series, E-Series, xC-Series or Xs-Series, these amplifiers provide a fully integrated d&b system.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As part of d&b's latest DSP platform, the 25D and D25 integrate Milan for precise synchronisation, streamlined configuration and enhanced interoperability. Both amplifiers also support the full suite of d&b software solutions, including ArrayCalc, ArrayProcessing, NoizCalc and R1 remote control. Additionally, the integration of d&b HeadroomCalc allows for a more accurate prediction of the overall system performance, helping users make well-informed decisions at every stage of a project.