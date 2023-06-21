AMX by HARMAN Receives JITC Certification for 66 Products

HARMAN Professional Solutions was recently awarded the Joint Interoperability Testing Command (JITC) certification and listing on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) for 66 AMX products. The certified products include 4K60 DGX Modular Switching Systems, 4K60 DVX All-In-One Presentation Switchers, Control Processors, Touch Panels, Keypads, and I/O extenders.

[On AVoX: AMX HARMAN]

JITC certification is a crucial requirement for technology solutions used in U.S. Government facilities. This certification ensures that products meet strict security standards and can seamlessly integrate with other systems used by the U.S. Department of Defense. The certification process includes a thorough evaluation of a product's security features, performance, and interoperability.

[AMX Solutions Helps Monitor Thousands of Sites at Secursat Security Operation Center]

“Exceeding the security requirements of our most critical government, military, and corporate customers has long been a key design goal for our products and has resulted in HARMAN leading the AV industry in providing secure AV,” said Jamie Trader, vice president of video and control, HARMAN Professional Solutions. ”AMX by HARMAN has a long history of commitment to supporting the DoD and Secure community that includes being the first to receive the Cybersecurity Assessment Package for direct connection to DoD networks and helping to define the VDS category for the APL. These most recent certifications are a testament to our continued commitment to those communities.”