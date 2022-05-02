JH Audio, Knowles Partner to Debut 16-driver IEM, Sharona

Knowles Corporation, a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, has partnered with JH Audio as it debuts Sharona: A 16-driver IEM with four-way crossover designed to deliver best-in-class sound quality to top performers and sound engineers. JH Audio, a leading in-ear technology brand pioneered by sound engineer Jerry Harvey, introduced Sharona as the first IEM to incorporate the superior treble output capability of the new Knowles balanced armature Supertweeter.

(Image credit: Knowles, JH Audio)

The Knowles Supertweeter features a patented coil design with reduced inductance, paired with a specially constructed high-stiffness, low-mass reed, to deliver unprecedented output and treble frequency extension without requiring an amplifier or transformer. The Supertweeter’s small form factor is easier to integrate compared to alternative technologies such as MEMS or electrostatic drivers. The Supertweeter’s small size and ability to reach an ultra-high frequency of 40kHz also make it an ideal option for delivering lossless and high-resolution audio in premium True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones.

Sharona hits the pro audio market with a proprietary design comprised of 16 Knowles balanced armatures: four Supertweeters, four woofers, four midranges, and four tweeters. The Supertweeter takes treble performance to a whole new level, and in tandem with the other 12 drivers enables high-definition audio to give musicians a realistic, beautiful music experience. Equipped with JH Audio’s patented Freqphase Technology for phase accuracy, Sharona delivers unmatched output, realistic instrumental detail, and equalization capabilities for superior performance in a comfortable form factor.

(Image credit: Knowles, JH Audio)

“Exceptional sound quality is a key differentiator for musicians and sound engineers who rely on in-ear monitors on stage and in the studio,” shared Jon Kiachian, vice president and general manager of Knowles Hearing Health Technologies. “The new Supertweeter offers exceptionally clean extended treble via its unique coil and reed designs, and we’re proud to partner with JH Audio as they continue to create solutions favored by music professionals and audiophiles alike.”

“We've been trying to achieve this frequency response for years. It wasn't possible until JH Audio partnered with Knowles to develop the new Supertweeter,” said Jerry Harvey, president and founder at JH Audio. “The addition of the Supertweeter delivers expansive stereo imagery full of depth and width while creating more air for high-range reproduction. Sharona is the best IEM I've ever designed, and we're excited for everyone to hear it.”