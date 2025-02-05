ISE 2025 Product Watch: Passion Sounds Better for Bose Professional in Barcelona and More Must-See Booths

Welcome to ISE 2025. You've already started walking the showfloor, but AV Network is here as your one-stop shop for updates from the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, check out the latest from Bose Professional, Epson, D-Tools, RGB Spectrum, and Snap One and ADI.

Bose Professional Unveils the Veritas and Lyric Series

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Bose Professional is presenting an entire ecosystem of loudspeakers, electronics, software, and services at ISE booth 3N200 in the Multi-Technology Hall, including an exclusive look at new high-performance loudspeakers and hardware coming later in the year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience EdgeMax LP proprietary directional loudspeakers, which combine surface-mount performance with the form factor of an in-ceiling product. Also on display will be the new AMU108-120 and AMU208-120 loudspeakers, which deliver wide coverage, high output, exceptional vocal clarity, and rich musical depth for a range of applications.

Bose Professional will exhibit two additions to the ControlSpace audio management ecosystem: ControlSpace Cloud, a new cloud-based system monitoring service, and ControlSpace Accelerator, an automated setup tool which can provide a 5x time savings during system design.

New product previews at ISE 2025 include the Veritas Series of smart mixer amplifiers deliver professional sound quality, performance and control for background/ foreground music, paging and multimedia in small- to medium-sized commercial environments. Also, check out the Available in two-way 8 and 12-inch models, the Lyric Series of coaxial loudspeakers features high-excursion drivers that incorporate Beamwidth Matching Waveguide technology for uniform 110° × 60° coverage across the frequency range.

Epson Introduces 12 New PowerLite L-Series Portable Projectors

(Image credit: Epson)

The demand for large, bright, and unique displays is rising in corporate, educational and entertainment settings where content visibility and engagement are key. In response to these evolving industry demands, Epson is showcasing 12 new 3-chip 3LCD PowerLite L-Series laser projectors at stand, 3J100.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new lineup delivers higher brightness and pro level features in a portable design, with an expanded range of throw ratios that solve placement challenges. With standard throw projectors and newly added optical zoom on two short throw options, the PowerLite L-Series now covers an expansive range of throw ratios between 0.5 to 2.2. This allows greater installation flexibility across applications, from floor and rear projection to meeting rooms and lecture halls. Previously only available in Epson’s interchangeable lens lineup, the new projectors include robust installation tools such as NFC,2 advanced geometric correction and the optional PixAlign camera for simplifying complex multi-projector installations such as screen matching, blending or stacking.

Powered by Epson’s 3-chip 3LCD technology, the new lineup includes an incredibly bright 8,000-lumen model along with options featuring Full HD WUXGA resolution and 4K Enhancement Technology for sharp, detailed images—even for up close viewing. Built for a variety of environments—classrooms and lecture halls, conference rooms, hybrid workspaces, and more—these powerful projectors produce exceptionally vibrant, high-resolution images up to 500 inches in 16:10. Plus, they are capable of projecting in a variety of other aspect ratios, including ultra-wide 16:6 and 21:9 for enhanced content display and visibility.

RGB Spectrum Showcases Next-Generation Zio AV-over-IP Platform

(Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

RGB Spectrum will showcase its next-generation video distribution and display technologies, including the expansion of its Zio AV-over-IP platform.

At ISE 2025, the latest advancements in visualization solutions for operations centers will be on display. The Zio platform, with its comprehensive capabilities in signal distribution, switching, multiviewer display, recording, and KVM, was designed transforming control room environments.

On display, the Zio 4000 video wall processor will be working seamlessly with integrated console displays and the remote networking capability of XtendPoint KVM-over-IP to provide operators with the tools they need for real-time decision-making.

(Image credit: D-Tools)

D-Tools will showcase on stand 2L500 both of its business management solutions: the latest Version 22 (v22) of its flagship System Integrator (SI) on-premises software with a slew of new innovations and the next-generation D-Tools Cloud with its just-released Inventory Management and Job Costing modules.

ISE 2025 marked the international debut of D-Tools System Integrator (SI) v22, which launched in October 2024 with several additional productivity features designed to improve workflow efficiency, reduce manual tasks, and enhance the overall user experience. D-Tools SI is the most respected end-to-end business management software for the integration industry with more than 8,000 integration company users over its 26-year history.

The newest feature for D-Tools Cloud is the just-released Inventory Management functionality that provides integrators with a seamless solution for tracking and managing inventory. Effective inventory management leads to on-time and on-budget project completion, the efficient use of labor resources, and improved cash flow.

Among the features of this new module are streamlined purchasing workflows, enhanced receiving processes, real-time inventory tracking, efficient re-ordering and precise location management. The new Inventory Management capabilities offer benefits for every team member, including the business owner, project manager, purchasing manager, field technician and accounting manager.

ADI | Snap One is “Even Better Together” at ISE 2025

(Image credit: Snap One)

Snap One is featuring an extensive range of solutions at booth #2L130. Visitors can explore products from the company’s exclusive brands portfolio, including Control4, Luma, Triad, and Episode, and learn more about plans for continued innovation throughout the year.

Executing a future that is “Even Better Together” as a single company, ADI | Snap One is showcasing its commitment to delivering seamless interoperability, comprehensive services, and a growing portfolio of leading products across residential, commercial and security.

The new Control4 DS3 Virtual Kits use a 4K resolution camera module for detailed snapshots and clips for insights and crystal-clear video calls, thus offering more options for increasingly customizable solutions. With Control4 Authorized Dealers’ exclusivity, EMEA distributors benefit from greater brand differentiation, reduced market competition, and a loyal, high-value customer base that can help drive the profitability of their businesses.