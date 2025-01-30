ISE 2025 Product Watch: 3 New Products from Shure and Other Must-See New Tech

The ISE 2025 showfloor is about to open its doors. Before you pack and prep for Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025, keep up to date with the latest ISE 2025 product news. AV Network continues to be your one-stop shop for updates ahead of the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, check out three new products from Shure, NDI's Dante-enabled PTZ cameras from Bolin Technology, EvertzAV's broadcast solutions, SoundTube's new Dante-enabled amplifiers, and the expanded Connect Series from LEA Professional.

[ISE 2025: The Must-Attend Event for the Pro AV Industry]

Shure at Barcelona: IntelliMix Room Kits, Loudspeakers, and Wireless Wonders

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure will showcase a few new solutions, including the recently announced IntelliMix Room Kits. These complete Microsoft Teams Room systems, on Windows, are designed for effortless deployment in small to large meeting rooms, up to 33x18 feet (10x5.5m). The kits were designed with enhanced audio and video performance, easy setup, and robust security and cloud management.

Each IntelliMix Room Kit is a Windows-based modular Teams Room solution, making it simple for end users to select, implement, and manage the system. Every component of the kit comes together to create a comprehensive set of solutions for IT managers and AV integrators. Shure offers four curated, complete room kits, allowing customers to easily select their preferred system based on room size for an exceptional experience in every space.

Also on display will be the expanded Microflex Ecosystem portfolio with an innovative lineup of passive loudspeakers and a new networked amplifier. Designed specifically for conference rooms, the new Microflex (MX) Loudspeakers offer premium audio quality, flexibility for customization, straightforward installation, and seamless interoperability.

The expanded MX Loudspeaker range includes four new passive speakers—ceiling and wall-mounted—as well as a networked conferencing amplifier, joining Shure’s existing networked loudspeaker MXN5W-C. With other Microflex Ecosystem devices, customers now have a complete solution that includes microphones, digital signal processing (DSP), and loudspeakers, all working seamlessly to deliver unmatched performance, security, and installation efficiency.

Lastly, check out the new Microflex Wireless neXt 4 and neXt 8 (MXW neXt 4 and neXt 8). Building on the release of the two-channel system in 2024, MXW neXt is now available in four and eight-channel count options—offering fully reimagined wireless collaboration with contemporary industrial design, pristine audio quality, and groundbreaking speed of set-up. The MXW neXt is scalable to a variety of meeting and classroom environments.

Bolin to Host NDI and Dante AV Workflow Demonstrations

(Image credit: Bolin Technology)

Bolin’s NDI products will make their ISE debut. The company’s booth (AJ575) will feature its products and a live workflow space demonstrating NDI and Dante AV workflows for corporate AV, mobile, and virtual production. The demonstrations will include videoconferencing, virtual production, distributed video, mobile production, and other workflows using NDI (High Bandwidth and HX3) and Dante AV (Ultra and H).

Booth demonstrations will include Bolin’s flagship R9 Series and N-Line indoor PTZ cameras, the flagship EX-Ultra Series outdoor PTZ camera, the EG40N NDI 6 High Bandwidth and HX3 decoder, and Dante AV PTZ cameras and encoders/decoders. NDI will feature a hands-on experience booth that showcases products and technologies and highlights interoperability. Bolin will have certified NDI 6 High Bandwidth and HX3 PTZ cameras and decoders on the Workflow Wall and at the Bolin Demo Pod. The company will also showcase its leadership in Embedded Bridge support for PTZ cameras and decoders.

EvertzAV Brings Its Enterprise Broadcast Solutions to ISE 2025

(Image credit: EvertzAV)

EvertzAV will showcase its suite of Enterprise Broadcast solutions, including DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio, Studer Audio, and NEXX.

Visitors to the show can join EvertzAV at Booth 4R660 to discover more about BRAVO Studio and Studer Audio, which bring professional production tools, including multi-camera and audio switching/mixing, graphic overlays, ingest, and playout, to corporate and enterprise production teams anywhere in the world. With advanced machine learning (ML) co-pilots, corporate and live events can be produced similarly to large-scale television productions.

Highlights in EvertzAV’s showcase at ISE 2025 include new data-driven co-pilots for the DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio virtual production control suite , an all-in-one, collaborative production platform, designed to enhance creativity and empower content creators, provides ingest, playback, live video/audio switching, replays, graphics, and more.

EvertzAV will also bring its new range of new hardware control panels for BRAVO Studio to the show: BRAVO-AIRFLY-PRO, BRAVO-WAVEBOARD, and BRAVO-WAVEBOARD-MINI, designed for operators looking for more tactile control surfaces.

Another key feature in EvertzAV’s ISE 2025 line-up is the NEXX Fiber X-LINK (FX-LINK), the latest addition to its NEXX processing and routing solution, giving theatres, venues, and stadia the building blocks for AV over 3G/12G-SDI. Robust by design, the NEXX router offers support for UHD (4K) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with HDMI and Dante interfaces, providing seamless adaptability to evolving AV industry needs in two modular frame options: 5RU and 3RU.

SoundTube to Highlight Dante-Enabled DSP Amplifiers

(Image credit: SoundTube)

SoundTube Entertainment is featuring two new multichannel amplifiers, the MCA7004t and MCA10004t, with Dante network capabilities at ISE 2025. These high-performance amplifiers deliver 700W and 1000W per channel at 4 ohms, respectively and support various output modes including 100V, 70V, 16Ω, 8Ω, and 4Ω.

The amplifiers boast a user-friendly 4.3-inch LCD front touchscreen panel for easy control. In addition, PC software allows access to all DSP functions. The MCA DSP amps are components of SoundTube’s complete Dante audio solution that includes the DSM-16 Dante system manager, switches, and one of the industry’s largest assortments of Dante-enabled speaker audio endpoints in pendant, in-ceiling, surface mount, and outdoor configurations.

Incorporating Dante-enabled audio over IP technology, these amplifiers offer multiple input sources including analog, AES3 digital audio, and Dante network inputs. Housed in a 19-inch, 2U chassis, they feature a high-efficiency switching power supply and Class D amplifier technology for minimal distortion.

The amplifiers' robust network capabilities are supported by both TCP/IP and RS485 ports, enabling remote management and troubleshooting. Dante-enabled audio over IP technology makes these amplifiers not only competitive in price with traditional 70v systems but also significantly easier to install and set up.

LEA Professional to Showcase Expansion of the Connect Series

LEA Professional is returning to ISE 2025 to showcase the addition of 3000W per channel IoT-enabled smart amplifiers to the Connect Series lineup. The company will also showcase the Connect Series Touch wall controller and more in Barcelona.

The Connect Series 3004/3004D adds power and expands the options in its renowned Connect Series IoT-enabled smart amplifier lineup. The four-channel 3004/3004D drives up to 3,000 watts per channel into 2, 4, and 8 ohms as well as 70Vrms and 100Vrms, and is available in Network Connect and Dante Connect versions. The 3004D includes both 96kHz-capable Dante and AES67 connectivity options. The 3004 and 3004D include advanced DSP with 96kHz linear phase FIR crossover filters, acoustically transparent look ahead RMS and peak limiters, 32-bit floating-point DSP with built-in sample rate converters, and Smart Power Bridge technology.

The Connect Series Touch is PoE-powered for easy installation and can be used for individual zone or group control. Primary features include source selection, volume adjustment, and the ability to mute—all by zone or group. The controller features a color touchscreen with a rotary knob and is available in black and white versions. It is fully configurable for groups or zones of up to 100 amplifier channels, providing ultimate control from one device, and can be easily configured using LEA’s WebUI software, providing unmatched ease of use and flexibility for configuring amplifiers in one centralized interface.