ISE 2024 Info: Samsung Gets Connected and More Booths to See Before the Show Ends

Samsung Gets Connected

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung welcomed attendees to see how SmartThings will bolster its B2B displays to shape the future of business connectivity. Samsung’s “SmartThings for Business” exhibition emphasizes the new advancements that the internet-of-things (IoT) platform will offer.

At the event, Samsung is showcasing how SmartThings enables business owners to leverage their digital signage to connect and gain more control of their smart devices across various landscapes. By offering the SmartThings connectivity feature to commercial display products such as Smart Signage and Hotel TVs, users can experience the convenience of hyper-connectivity in their business environments. These changes will include Samsung smart devices, as well as other devices that support the industry’s latest IoT specifications, Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA).

Samsung will be also be unveiling its new WAD series, the first Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement-certified interactive display, expected to launch in the first half of 2024. Powered by Android 13, the WAD series—available in 65, 75, and 86-inch models—provides a seamless and intuitive learning experience for both teachers and students alike.

PPDS Debuts Philips Urban 6000 LED Outdoor Display

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS is expanding into the outdoor display market, with the launch of the new 10,000 nit, Ultra High Bright, Philips Urban LED 6000 Series at booth 3P500. The Ultra High Bright Philips Urban LED 6000 Series was designed for flexibility, reduced energy, and powerful visual performance, for viewing distances of between 3-98 feet.

Available in a range of interchangeable 10mm pixel pitch panel variants to suit—120x120, 120x90 and 90x90—the Philips Urban LED 6000 Series will deliver unparalleled high contrast (5000:1) and high refresh rates of 7680hz for smooth broadcasting – including live coverage on matchday—with more color subtlety, shading, and saturated colors.

As with all current and future Philips Professional Displays and solutions, sustainability remains a key consideration when it comes to PPDS’ product design. The Philips Urban LED 6000 Series has been optimized for lower power consumption, running at just 280 watts per square meter.

Packaging also continues to be a key focus for PPDS, with the Philips Urban LED 6000 Series delivered in 100% recycled and recyclable materials. All plastic bags (including those for individual accessories and components in the box) have been removed, while the use of polystyrene has been replaced with innovative cushioning made using 100 per cent recycled paper. This maintains the same high levels of safety and protection of the product.

D-Tools’ software platforms help dealers actively monitor their business operations and learn more about their customers, their vendors, and their colleagues to develop better revenue strategies. D-Tools presents these valuable findings from their customers in an ongoing series of reports. Available online to systems integrators, the latest, “How Do Your Equipment & Labor Profit Margins Stack Up?” compares the profit margins of products and labor.

Visitors to stand 2L500 will see how D-Tools’ business management software platforms can help you gain a better understanding of your business, become more proactive in your approach to the market, boost profit margins, and improve every aspect of business. During the show, D-Tools will demonstrate the new features and capabilities of the latest version of the System Integrator (SI) business software platform, Version 21 (v21).

Naostage Gets Immersive

(Image credit: Naostage)

Naostage will welcome ISE 2024 attendees to an immersive and interactive experience on stand 5D750. Its K SYSTEM solution will form the cornerstone of the Naostage stand, where a dedicated ‘black box’ live tracking experience will present visitors with an immersive, interactive show in four parts.



The show will begin with an immersive video made by Naostage partner Cutback, with video mapping handled by SMODE (Naostage’s technical partner at ISE) and tracking and interaction managed by K SYSTEM. Comprising three scenarios and designed to be interactive and contemplative, the segment caters to professionals in cultural tourism markets, such as museum spaces, as well as those in marketing looking for solutions.



The subsequent two sequences are cooperative games, where entertainment professionals can see the performance of K SYSTEM firsthand. The show culminates with a final act tailored for live show industry professionals, where Naostage demonstrates how K SYSTEM interacts with follow spots in a simulated show, and visitors take center stage.



The entire four-part show will be accompanied by an immersive soundtrack featuring localized, interactive audio sources triggered by visitors to the Naostage stand. Developed and set up in collaboration with La FabSonic, and delivered in partnership with L-Acoustics, whose L-ISA audio processor is powering the spatial audio, the 3D sound system will attribute visitors an audio source that follows their movement, enabling them to interact with the sound according to their position in the space. Featuring audio content created by an acclaimed French sound artist, the experience will allow visitors to ‘play’ the room as if it were a musical instrument.

Key Digital Demonstrates “Conference Room in a Box” AV Systems

(Image credit: Key Digital)

Key Digital will be showcasing its Pro AV products and solutions at the HDBaseT Alliance booth 2P500.

Key Digital’s ISE 2024 display will center on a fully functioning example of its “Conference Room in a Box," systems which offer complete, programming-free, application-configured solution bundles with multiformat video connections, sophisticated wall plate modules, presentation switchers and webcams for hybrid presentation spaces ranging from huddle rooms to large conference venues. The setup will include the KD-X4x1WUTx 4K/18G HDBaseT Wall Plate Switcher, which features 2xHDMI, DP and USB-C inputs; USB and KVM extension; bidirectional control via IR, RS-232 and IP; and up to 100m of AV extension. Additional system components are the KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera and the innovative KD-BYOD4K 4K Wireless Presentation Gateway, a complete, single-chassis solution for the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) collaboration model, allowing meeting and presentation contributors working from laptops (Windows or Mac), or tablets and smartphones (iOS, Android and Chrome OS) to easily cast content to any designated display or projector via Wi-Fi.

Key Digital will also showcase the second generation KD-WP8-2 8-button programmable Wall Plate Control Keypad for sending preset salvos of commands to Key Digital hardware, Compass Control Alliance devices and third-party systems and now integrated into the Q-SYS Ecosystem via a Certified Q-SYS plugin; the KD-XPS22U HDBaseT 18G Smart Extender Kit, which mates a 2x1 switcher/transmitter with a receiver for AV, USB and KVM extension with audio de-embedding and bidirectional control extension; and the five-input KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation switcher, the KD-PS42 four-input Presentation Switcher and the KD-UFS42 four-input Universal Format Switcher, each with dual mirrored outputs—HDMI and HDBaseT—and included HDBaseT receivers.