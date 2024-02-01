ISE 2024 Info: 5 New Can't Miss Products from HDBaseT Alliance, Dante, Jabra, and More

ISE 2024 is rolling onward. Whether you are at Fira Barcelona, Gran Via or following product news from afar, don't worry, we got you covered.

Today, checkout new products from HDBaseT Alliance, Dante, Jabra, Biamp, and AUO.

HDBaseT Debuts HDBaseT-USB3 for Professional-Grade USB 3.2 Extension

(Image credit: HDBaseT)

Highlighting the Alliance’s activities at booth #2P500 is the introduction of the HDBaseT-USB3 standard allowing for high-performance professional-grade extension of USB 3.2 Gen 1, up to 328 feet/100 meters over standard Category cable.

Made possible by HDBaseT Alliance co-founder Valens Semiconductor’s new VS6320 integrated chipset, the groundbreaking technology will be on display in the HDBaseT Alliance booth featuring live demonstrations of both performance and stress tests. In addition, a dozen of the industry's first products supporting the new technology will be showcased, including extenders, cameras, and huddle-room docking stations for simple plug-and-play BYOD connectivity.

Also on display is the return of the Power Wall, providing visitors with an up-close look at over 60 of the latest HDBaseT 3.0 products. Additionally, select Alliance members in the booth will offer a comprehensive range of live demonstrations featuring the latest HDBaseT 3.0, KVM, and video conferencing products, as well as solutions for bringing Broadcast reliability to the Pro AV market, connectivity testing, and components enabling the powering of devices with more energy efficiency. Co-exhibitors include ATEN, Apantac, Good Way Technology, HDCVT, Key Digital, MSolutions, Silvertel, and Valens Semiconductor.

Audinate to Demonstrate the Dante Director

(Image credit: Audinate)

Audinate's Dante Director, a SaaS solution for remote Dante network administration and management, is available as a pre-release beta and on display at booth 3R730. Dante Director enables management of Dante networks from a simple, convenient web dashboard accessible from anywhere.

Designed to meet the needs of users with small to medium-sized Dante networks, Dante Director enables IT and AV administrators to remotely configure Dante channel subscriptions, control user access, ensure network security, and monitor multiple Dante networks from a single account. Dante Director joins the Audinate suite of products that bring professional management to AV solutions and includes Dante Domain Manager, which serves enterprise and on-premises network management needs.

Dante Director works closely with Dante Controller to enable remote AV management capabilities. After initial setup, users can remotely access and manage channel subscriptions for networks managed by Dante Director from any location.

Audinate is also celebrating it now has 50 manufacturers licensing Dante AV technology to build networked video devices. Kramer, Blustream, Magewell, Kiloview, Zenwin, Aavara, and Infobit AV are a few of the most recent partners that have joined the Dante AV ecosystem. There are now over 60 products available or soon to launch, including cameras, encoders, and decoders.

Biamp Unveils New Amplified Loudspeaker Controller and Certifications

(Image credit: Biamp)

Visitors to Biamp booth 3D100 were introduced to the all-new Voltera D as well as new Zoom Rooms devices for existing conferencing solutions. Here's what you need to know:

The new Voltera D Amplified Loudspeaker Controllers: The controllers include an onboard DSP, tools for tuning rooms, and a host of other features that drive reliability and audio performance, as well as space and cost savings. They are configurable by either Tesira or the new Biamp VenueTune software, depending on user preference and audio network protocols, making setup and use easy.

The controllers include an onboard DSP, tools for tuning rooms, and a host of other features that drive reliability and audio performance, as well as space and cost savings. They are configurable by either Tesira or the new Biamp VenueTune software, depending on user preference and audio network protocols, making setup and use easy. Parlé Bar Certification Zoom Rooms: The Parlé VBC and ABC conferencing bars are now certified for Zoom Rooms, offering peace of mind and security to integrators, installers, information technology personnel, and end users, assuring them that the product is validated to work seamlessly within the rigorous standards of the Zoom Rooms UC platform.

The Parlé VBC and ABC conferencing bars are now certified for Zoom Rooms, offering peace of mind and security to integrators, installers, information technology personnel, and end users, assuring them that the product is validated to work seamlessly within the rigorous standards of the Zoom Rooms UC platform. Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms Certifications: In addition, the Parlé VBC 2500a conferencing bar and Vidi 250 conferencing camera are now certified for Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms. For hybrid meetings with a Zoom Room, Intelligent Director uses AI and multiple cameras to give each participant within a meeting room their own space in Zoom Meetings, with the best image and angle, so remote participants can see each person clearly, even in large conference rooms.

Jabra Launches a Cloud-Based Platform for Easy, Secure Video Device Management

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra introduce Jabra+ for Admins, a cloud-based API-first software platform for remote monitoring and management of meeting rooms and devices at booth 2P130 in Hall 2.

The cloud-based, API-first software platform for remote monitoring and management of meeting rooms and devices offers a seamless experience from start to finish, allowing users to manage their communication devices with ease, saving time on administration and troubleshooting. IT administrators will have visibility and control over settings, firmware and insights from one unified software platform and can check in for real-time status updates from anywhere.

With Jabra+ for Admins, users can effortlessly monitor and manage all Jabra meeting room solutions with a clear visual overview of rooms, locations, and devices. The platform also allows users to manage all devices in a room collectively, optimizing the in-room experience by remotely configuring devices and updating firmware. The real-time online/offline status tracking of rooms and devices helps to identify immediate issues, reducing IT tickets and ensuring a seamless meeting experience.

AUO Corporation Showcases Next-Gen LED Dome Display

(Image credit: AUO)

AUO will showcase its LED Dome Display solution at stand 5K200 (as well as ADP’s solutions on stand 5J100). The spherical, nearly 10-foot, immersive display features AUO LED (ALED) technology, which offers high brightness, high resolution, high dynamic range and a wide color gamut for simulations and amusement applications. The technology has recently been deployed in several sites to deliver engaging entertainment experiences. AUO Corporation will participate at ISE for the first time, alongside its industrial and commercial display subsidiary, AUO Display Plus (ADP).

“Our LED Dome Display technology provides a stunning next-generation visual display solution for immersive experiences in both amusement and simulation applications,” said Dr. Wei-Lung Liau, CTO of AUO. “There is a growing trend towards LED deployment in this space, with fewer limitations than traditional projection systems allowing partners more creative freedom in their installations. AUO’s ALED technology offers superior brightness, contrast and image quality, which further enhances the sense of immersion and realism. The technology can apply to driving, sailing, and flying scenarios, delivering a realistic image for powerful, lifelike experiences.”

The solution uses ALED technology to allow for the immersive hemispherical shape to be achieved, with its modularized dome frame and cabinet designed to speed up the installation process to save time and labor costs. The display features 18-bit color depth when paired with the self-developed AUO controller, and it supports HDR formats to provide richer colors and smoother gradation. Its 4K resolution image and 120 Hz frame rate create smoother images, with increased details. AUO sphere image processing technology (powered by an AUO self-developed controller) allows partners to transform flat images into spherical content to fit the dome display, whilst real-time image processing enables players to interact with content instantaneously.