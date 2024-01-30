ISE 2024 Info: 5 New Products You Won't Want to Miss

It's ISE 2024 week. Can't make it to Barcelona? Overwhelmed with where to start on the show floor at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via? Don't worry, we got you covered.

Today, checkout five new products from Atlona, ClearOne, Barix, Humly, and Origin Acoustics.

Atlona to Unveil Velocity Keypad Controller

Atlona has introduced an alternative to touch panels for AV control in smaller spaces and less complex applications. Now available in two wall mount form factors, the AT-VKP-8E provides IP-based system control in environments where a simple and straightforward keypad interface is preferred, such as standard classrooms and small meeting spaces. The VKP-8E will receive its global debut at booth 2Q300.

The VPK-8E features eight buttons that can be configured to control display on/off, source selection, audio volume levels, and other system functions. For enhanced customization, it includes a 2.7-inch high-contrast electronic paper (e-paper) display. Users can associate custom text and icons with specific buttons, as well as dynamically navigate between different display layouts. RGB LEDs for each button and a multistep level indicator can be used to indicate system status. The PoE LAN connection provides power to the controller and the ability to control devices over Ethernet. An RS-232 port is included for serial control for legacy devices.

The VKP-8E is set up using the new Atlona Cloud online configuration and management platform. Atlona Cloud provides an intuitive interface for defining the e-paper label/icon and LED color for each button as well as macros for controlling room technology added from an extensive database of Atlona and third-party drivers. For users that prefer not to start from scratch, pre-configured templates are available for Atlona’s most popular switchers.

ClearOne to Debut DIALOG 20 USB 2-Channel Wireless Microphone System

Visitors to booth 2N150 will see the debut of ClearOne's new DIALOG 20 USB microphone. The flexible, high quality 2-channel Wireless Microphone System features less than four milliseconds of audio latency that effectively enables hybrid meetings with local sound reinforcement.

The solution is ideal for hybrid meetings that require a dedicated presenter microphone and a shared audience microphone with simultaneous sound reinforcement, such as any type of hybrid training or presentation session. The DIALOG 20 USB works in spaces up to 2500 square feet. There are lower cost two-channel wireless microphones on the market, but they can’t effectively be used for local sound reinforcement either due to their high latency that causes a presenter to hear a delayed echo of their voice when the output from these low-cost systems is amplified into the local room, or due to low audio quality. The DIALOG 20 USB solves these problems due to its low-latency design and full bandwidth professional audio quality.

Easy to set up, the system features a complete range of Handheld, Boundary, and Gooseneck microphone options, as well as a Beltpack with Lanyard, Headset, or Lavalier mics. It is powered by frequency-hopping spread-spectrum technology with no frequency license restrictions world-wide. A built-in auto-scan feature automatically finds open channels for optimal reception. Standards-based encryption ensures a secure link for wireless audio, and wide audio bandwidth provides superior speech clarity.

Barix to Introduce First Native Dante Hardware Solution

The new IP Former TPA400 Native Dante decoder/amplifier from Barix will be on display at booth 7C400. The new solutions provide ultra-low-latency delivery for synchronized audio playout across many end points.

Barix introduced the original IP Former TPA400 to help customers transform legacy speakers into IP speakers by simply connecting the ultra-compact device to any loudspeaker. Its design provides an IP network interface, audio stream decoder and amplifier front-end for a two- to eight-ohm speaker, with PoE for streamlined installation.

The IP Former TPA400 Native Dante is built to receive a single-channel Dante stream and play within ten milliseconds (10ms) of end-to-end latency, enabling reliable synchronous playout across many locations. Customers can route audio directly through Dante Controller, supporting a very simplified configuration, while the Dante-specific firmware facilitates integration with diverse audio systems. For example, the IP Former TPA400 Native Dante can serve interior facility spaces while higher power Dante amplifiers can serve larger outdoor areas, ensuring consistent latency management across all end points. This makes the solution ideal for installation on large corporate and higher ed campuses, as well as within hospitality settings including large hotel and resort properties.

Humly Debuts Appspace Integration

Humly will demonstrate how Appspace workplace experience solutions seamlessly integrate with Humly’s two hardware solutions, Humly Booking Device and Humly Room Display. ISE 2024 will be the global debut of Appspace integration with Humly Booking Device. Humly exhibits at booth 2W500.

The integration provides businesses with enhanced flexibility and efficiency for on-the-fly desk booking that delivers on the promise of a seamless, return-to-office experience. Visitors to the Humly stand will see demonstrations of Humly and Appspace integrations in simulated workspace environments, including the ability to book a desk through Appspace space reservation software. These bookings will automatically appear on the local Humly Booking Device, which will be mounted beneath an adjacent desktop surface on the stand. Humly will also demonstrate its proven integration with Appspace space reservation software for Humly Room Display, which provides the same booking functionality and immediate presentation of booking details for meeting rooms.

Origin Acoustics Introduces Origin PRO Speaker and Amplifier Solutions

Origin Acoustics will introduce its Origin PRO line of commercial-grade speakers and amplifiers at ISE 2024.

A complete line of high-performance Origin PRO speakers is available in three versatile form factors—in-ceiling, surface mount, and pendants—in three sizes, 5, 6, and 8-inch, as well as an 8-inch subwoofer for in-ceiling and pendant options. All Origin PRO models include certifications required by the commercial installation market.

Additionally, Origin PRO is set to introduce a line of full-matrix DSP-enabled amplifiers designed for the utmost in reliability, efficiency, and flexibility in multifaceted commercial installation projects in Q2 2024. They allow for two and four-channel options with power output ranging from 60W-750W per channel, and power both low-impedance and 70v/100v speakers.

An intuitive web app is built into all Origin Pro Amplifiers for easy system setup and customization by delivering DSP configuration options and tuning features, including multi-zone setup, input mixing, priority and ducking, restriction, input and output EQ, S/PDIF output routing, high-pass filter, speaker presets, delay, Sine generator, and more. Origin PRO amplifiers offer custom-made drivers for the most widely specified control and automation system brands, including Control4, RTI, Symmetrix, QSC, AMX, Crestron, and Elan.