ISE 2024 Info: AMD to Unveil New DisplayPort 2.1 Subsystem, Plus an ISE Debut

ISE 2024 is a mere days away. Be sure to check in with AV Network's comprehensive ISE 2024 coverage before you hit up the show floor at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via.

Today, we look at AMD, Nixer, D-Tools, AudioControl, and DynaScan.

AMD Unveils FPGAs and Adaptive SoCs Conforming to DisplayPort 2.1 8K Video Standard

(Image credit: AMD)

Attendees at AMD booth 5D150 will see the AMD UltraScale+ FPGAs and AMD Versal adaptive SoC product families. Per AMD, both product portfolios have become the industry’s first FPGA and adaptive SoC implementations to conform to the VESA DisplayPort 2.1 standard.

The new AMD DisplayPort 2.1 Subsystem enables AMD UltraScale+ FPGAs and Versal architecture to receive, process and transmit 8K (7680x4320 pixels) ultra-high-definition (UHD) video. Pro AV and broadcast equipment manufacturers can easily integrate and upgrade their equipment, such as cameras, professional monitors, LED video walls, projectors, KVMs, and broadcast infrastructure, to handle 8K UHD video.

8K has emerged as the latest standard in UHD video, offering four times the resolution of 4K and sixteen times the resolution of Full HD, gaining traction among a broad spectrum of professional AV, broadcast media, and consumer electronics applications. With total bandwidth of nearly 80Gbps, up to three times that of DisplayPort 1.4, DisplayPort 2.1 enables higher display resolutions, deeper color depths and higher refresh rates for 8K UHD video.

Enabling up to 8K experiences on high-end workstations and gaming PCs, AMD customers can now deploy an end-to-end solution using AMD Radeon graphics cards with AMD UltraScale+ FPGAs and AMD Versal adaptive SoCs to deliver a high quality 8K experience.

Nixer Makes ISE Debut: See Its Network Audio IP Solutions

(Image credit: Nixer)

Nixer Pro Audio will be exhibiting for the first time at booth CS526 in the Discovery Zone. Attendees will see the debut of Nixer's full range of network audio IP solutions for live, install, and broadcast audio environments as well as the launch of its new IB2 SPDIF-Dante converter.

The Nixer Pro Audio range delivers confidence checking, listening, test, and diagnostics for all network audio applications, including solutions for quick, simple network audio routing and patching, change-over switches for back-up source selection, and resource sharing, as well as wireless streaming for audio monitoring in live productions.

ISE visitors will be introduced to Nixer’s flagship PD Dante, which provides a comprehensive feature set and interface in a 2RU rack mount frame with quality amplifiers and tuned, ported speakers.

Nixer will also be demonstrating its RLC64 AoIP monitoring and mixing engine for up to 64 channels of Dante or Ravenna. This compact 1RU 19-inch confidence monitor is fully AES67 and ST 2110 compliant and features a clear intuitive display that is ideal for rapid source selection during fast moving and demanding live events.

For network audio installations with high channel counts, the RL Series offers four base models with up to 256 channels of audio monitoring plus configurations that allow confidence checking of both Dante and Ravenna/AES67/SMPTE2110 networks from the same operator position.

Nixer’s RP64 range of compact 64 input, 64 output network audio patch panels for the rapid re-routing of critical signals in the event of equipment failure, will also be in the lineup, along with the RS32, which offers a 32 way rapid manual AoIP change-over switch..

Finally, Nixer will be launching its new IB2 SPDIF-Dante converter. This compact PoE powered unit provides bi-directional two channel conversion between SPDIF and Dante.

DynaScan to Debut Expanded ‘DW’ Window Displays

(Image credit: DynaCord)

DynaCord's DW Series will be on display at booth 3D700. The digital signage platform offers an all-in-one solution developed to address the limitations of traditional window-facing displays.

Primarily targeted at the European and American markets, especially for institutions and retailers, the DW Series combines hanging and stand kits to offer a flexible and diverse showcase for products. It was designed with lightweight construction and narrow bezel.

Key features of the DW Series to know:

Versatile Configurations: Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the DW Series offers single-sided and dual-sided displays to suit a variety of applications and environments.

All-In-One Form Factor: The DW Series provides a complete storefront window display solution in a slim form factor that includes hidden cable management, integrated media players.

High Brightness and Durability: With sunlight-readable brightness levels, the DW Series ensures that video content shines brightly to attract viewers outside.

Total Control Cloud: Its comprehensive cloud monitoring system allows users to monitor devices and troubleshoot issues remotely, reducing the need for on-site maintenance.

Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility: DynaScan is committed to environmental responsibility, offering some of the most power-efficient, lowest power-consuming professional LCDs in the industry. With cloud-based system management, the need for manual maintenance is reduced, contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly product.

(Image credit: D-Tools)

D-Tools will unveil new features and capabilities to its latest versions of its flagship on-premises System Integrator (SI) software and next-generation Cloud platform will be demonstrated at booth 2L500.

The enhancements to System Integrator (SI) business software platform, Version 21 (v21) include a suite of new project management and documentation capabilities, plus quicker, easier categorization and selection of products within the SI database. SIv21 ensures the accuracy of data, enables greater scheduling precision, simplifies bulk data management, and even reduces eye strain, among other features designed to improve efficiency and profitability.

Now available to integrators in the United Kingdom, D-Tools Cloud, a web-based multi-OS solution, combines a suite of business management tools, including several recent new additions debuting at ISE 2024. D-Tools Cloud expedites the generation and throughput of proposals, enabling integrators to close deals faster and move on to the next project. The platform’s facilitation of dynamic, engaging multimedia proposals and browser-based visual quoting enables closer collaboration with clients, leading to prompt signoff and close rates. Users can now also automatically include optional items in proposals, incorporate interactive hotspots in images, add WYSIWYG snippets to documents, and employ a new elastic search function to simplify the procurement process. Collectively, these updates, alongside UX improvements for tasks and scheduling, offer a more intuitive and effective management experience.

AudioControl to Highlight Dante Connected Amplifiers

(Image credit: AudioControl)

AudioControl will be exhibiting in two locations at ISE 2024 at booth 2K400 as well as the AVProEdge booth 5D800. AudioControl will showcase its amplifiers that support Dante network connectivity.

AudioControl’s Director Series amplifiers have several options to be showcased. The 16-channel Director Model M6800D with Dante network connectivity offers the high-power and features integrators must have to provide unrivaled audio performance across any size entertainment system, including a true, conservatively measured 100 watts/8-Ohms, 200 watts/4-Ohms per channel. Housed in a 2U chassis, the Model M6800D also features AudioControl’s award-winning DSP engine that includes graphic and parametric equalization by zone, plus a switching matrix that delivers the highest quality entertainment programming to any zone with unmatched flexibility.

The AudioControl CM Series 70-volt amplifiers also offer Dante connectivity, delivering enhanced sound quality and installation flexibility for AV pros. CM Series amplifiers have established a new standard of performance in the realm of 70-volt amplifiers, leveraging a highly sophisticated Constant Power Mode architecture that features GaN (Gallium Nitride) semiconductors—a groundbreaking circuit engineered to deliver more output power, greater efficiency, and superb sound quality—far surpassing the performance of conventional 70-volt solutions.