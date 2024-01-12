ISE 2024 Info: AV-over-IP on Display with Plexus, Macnica, and SDVoE Alliance

ISE 2024 is days away. Before you hit up the show floor at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, find out what you don't want to miss with our weekly ISE 2024 Info updates.

Today, we turn to AVoIP and PlexusAV, Macnica, and SDVoE Alliance.

Macnica to Launch First AV-over-IP Gateway Exclusive to IPMX

(Image credit: Macnica)

At ISE 2024, Macnica will unveil its MEG1 IPMX-to-HDMI AV-over-IP Ethernet gateway, a 1Gb/s solution that provides a direct ramp to IPMX product development for Pro AV and broadcast equipment manufacturers. Macnica will demonstrate the MEG1 at booth 5G800.

The MEG1 is adapted from Macnica’s proven reference design for IPMX compliant product development, supporting low-latency, synchronized transport of 4K60 4:4:4 video, audio, and data, including KVM and PoE support. It is ideally suited to support lab-based research, development and testing efforts for IP product developers preparing to bring IPMX solutions to market.

The MEG1 supports all features required for IP interoperability, including device discovery, USB and serial extension, resilient network performance, JPEG-XS compression, and subframe latency. The MEG1 offers impressive bandwidth, with the ability to send or receive IPMX compliant video streams at up to 800 Mb/s over a 1Gb connection. It also features a competitive power profile for PoE devices and includes a scripting environment that provides additional freedom for feature development and automation.

IPMX ratification is expected to take another major step forward at the VSF Standards Testing Event, which takes place late January in Munich, Germany just prior to ISE. Andrew Starks, director of product management of Macnica, anticipates that the event, which will focus on final interoperability tests, will validate IPMX performance once and for all.

PlexusAV to Show Full Range and IPMX System for First Time at ISE 2024

(Image credit: PlexusAV)

PlexusAV will be showcasing the companies full-featured AVoIP system based on IPMX at ISE 2024. PlexusAV will also highlight its all-new Stream Conversion Gateway (SCG).

“Whilst the products are all designed to utilize the interoperable IPMX platform, they are not dependent on it," explained Steven Cogels, global director of business development for PlexusAV . "The range is packed with features and benefits that make the lives of the AV consultants, system integrators and end users so much easier, when both specifying and using the PlexusAV range.”

The Plexus AVN-4 transceiver, the system's encoder and decoder of video and audio signals, adds advanced features like video thumbnail support and one-click source switching. These new features make configuration and monitoring of content a breeze on the P-AVN-4. Thanks to NMOS (the control protocol in IPMX) the transceiver provides simple, easy to use signal routing allowing video, audio, and control on separate ethernet ports. And to top it off, the Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP) is an advanced video encoding that boosts quality for the most challenging video content.

The SCG is making its European debut at ISE2024, and visitors will see how the system supports various other non-IPMX protocols and allows those to flow in and out of the PlexusAV network.

SDVoE Alliance to Deliver SDVoE Academy Stage Live

(Image credit: SDVoE Alliance)

The SDVoE Alliance will host the SDVoE Academy Stage Live, a free program featuring in-depth education sessions for system integrators, designers, consultants, installers and manufacturers, at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024. The SDVoE Academy Stage Live, located in stand 5B100, will provide participants with access to expert-led sessions surrounding the flexibility, sustainability and availability of AV-over-IP ecosystems.

The SDVoE Alliance will host new, engaging sessions presented every half hour over the show’s four days. With more than 30 educational sessions, the SDVoE Academy Stage Live will focus on industry-trending topics, including case studies, ecosystem interoperability, product sustainability and supply-chain challenges. The SDVoE Academy Stage Live’s expert-led topics are set to include:

SDVoE in the Real World, presented by Stephane Tremblay, president of the SDVoE Alliance.

Cardinal Tien College of Healthcare and Management Creates an Immersive Educational Environment with IPS-AC Transceivers, presented by Burt Lee, vice president of AV Link.

How to Configure an Entire SDVoE Network, presented by Laurent Masia, director of product line management for managed switches and modules at NETGEAR.

Best Practices for Designing and Launching New SDVoE-Enabled Product, presented by Keith Kennedy, managing director for ProITAV USA.

Point-to-Point (in English and Japanese), presented by Ryohei Iwasaki, executive director of IDK Corporation and chief executive officer of IDK America.

Attendees will learn how to leverage the SDVoE standard for high performance AV network deployments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, government, military, industry and security. After the show, all sessions will be available online via the SDVoE Academy at: www.sdvoe.org/academy.