Introducing Christie's New Inspire Series and HS Series 1DLP Projectors

Christie has launch of two new 1DLP laser projectors, the 4K860-iS and the 4K13-HS. Both 1DLP projectors are compact and flexible projection solutions for venues including classrooms, boardrooms, and places of worship.

The Inspire Series 4K860-iS is easy to move and install, weighing only 33 pounds (15 kg.), and lights up screens with 8,500 lumens in 4K UHD resolution. Built-in Christie Twist, and optional Mystique software, provide warping and blending capabilities and camera-based alignment, respectively, to ensure content looks picture-perfect.

[Why the Right DLP Projector Makes All the Difference: 1DLP vs. 3DLP]

Easily illuminate large surfaces and screens with Christie’s newest addition to the HS Series of 1DLP projectors. The 4K13-HS delivers 14,800 lumens for projects that require a high-brightness projection solution, but without compromising form factor. Images are sharp and clear with 4K UHD resolution, and colors are more natural, and blacks deeper, courtesy of built-in Christie BoldColor+™.

“With our newest additions to our line-up of 1DLP laser projectors, we’re offering customers even more choice when it comes to selecting the right solution for their project,” said Andy Wang, product manager, Christie. “With 1DLP options ranging from 5,000 to 23,650 lumens, and features including passive polarized 3D and built-in warping and blending, our projectors are designed to deliver the best possible on-screen image.”

[Classroom Projectors: What You Need to Know for the First Day of School]

The 4K860-iS and 4K13-HS are compatible with the new Christie Intelligent Camera (CIC), a powerful accessory that makes it faster and easier to achieve the desired image quality. Operators can use it to calibrate projector color, trigger autofocus, and, when combined with Christie’s complimentary Mystique Lite software, automate warping and blending of up to three projectors in a horizontal array.