InfoComm International Names 2017 Michael Vergauwen Scholarship Recipient

The International Communications Industries Foundation, a non-profit charitable and educational organization created by InfoComm International to support the audiovisual industry, announced the recipient of the 2017 Michael Vergauwen Scholarship. Jacob Faber, a junior from the University of British Columbia pursuing a degree in electrical engineering and design, will receive $5,000 to support his education in the audiovisual field.



Faber grew up learning about the latest innovations in AV technology from his father who works in the AV industry. He plans to use his skills in electrical prototyping and hardware and software development for a career in design and manufacturing of new audiovisual technologies. Faber is currently working with Asnet Technologies in New Zealand where he's shadowing and assisting technicians on a variety of different AV installations, as well as taking part in design and project management.

"I have always enjoyed solving puzzles and creating with my hands, and for a long time I've known that a career choice for me should include both of those practices," said Faber. "The Michael Vergauwen Scholarship has helped me to visualize a career in the AV industry, and having these clear goals is very motivating for my continued learning and growth."

"The foundation is pleased to honor the late Michael Vergauwen's impact on the AV industry with this scholarship program," said Ron Camden, President of ICIF and Vice President of Global Sales for Biamp. "The scholarship was established in his memory in the hopes of building the next generation of AV professionals, as workforce development was an issue that he tirelessly worked to address while he was a long-standing member of the ICIF Board and an InfoComm officer. This year, we are proud to award the Michael Vergauwen Scholarship to Jacob Faber. He's very inspired by the effect technology has on the way people communicate and wants to contribute to that world."

The Michael Vergauwen Scholarship fosters educational opportunities, enhancing the audiovisual industry's service to the public through scholarships, curriculum development, community engagement and the promotion of careers in the AV field. Vergauwen's dedication to the industry serves as a model for all InfoComm members.