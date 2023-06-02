InfoComm 2023: 5 Reasons to Visit Sony, Plus More New Solutions to See

InfoComm 2023 is right around the corner. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. Today, take a look at five more exhibitors you need to add to your must-see list.

[InfoComm 2023: 'No Stopping Us Now']

5 Reasons to Visit Sony

(Image credit: Sony)

In addition to major new product announcements at InfoComm 2023, there are plenty of reasons to visit Sony's Booth 1701 this year.

Crystal LED Experience: Sony will present the debut of new AI-generated content from creative technologist and CEO of Holonyne Corporation, Jon 9. Shown on its 220-inch diagonal Crystal LED display, this intriguing content is sure to mesmerize viewers.

Sony will present the debut of new AI-generated content from creative technologist and CEO of Holonyne Corporation, Jon 9. Shown on its 220-inch diagonal Crystal LED display, this intriguing content is sure to mesmerize viewers. Virtual Production Demonstration: Taking center stage, Lux Machina and Sony will transport visitors to distant locations around the world without leaving the show floor. Don’t miss this interactive experience demonstrating how Crystal LED video walls and camera products can bring advanced production capabilities to corporate applications.

Taking center stage, Lux Machina and Sony will transport visitors to distant locations around the world without leaving the show floor. Don’t miss this interactive experience demonstrating how Crystal LED video walls and camera products can bring advanced production capabilities to corporate applications. Education, Corporate and Signage Solutions: Visit Sony's staged auditorium, meeting room, and classroom environments to see how new audio, video, and display solutions can transform AV ecosystems. The digital signage area with key industry partners will be demonstrating signage solutions for healthcare, transportation, restaurants and retail.

Visit Sony's staged auditorium, meeting room, and classroom environments to see how new audio, video, and display solutions can transform AV ecosystems. The digital signage area with key industry partners will be demonstrating signage solutions for healthcare, transportation, restaurants and retail. Esports Live Competition: Sony INZONE gaming monitors and headsets, BRAVIA Pro Displays and SRG Remote Cameras will be supplied at the Esports Live arena at InfoComm.

Sony INZONE gaming monitors and headsets, BRAVIA Pro Displays and SRG Remote Cameras will be supplied at the Esports Live arena at InfoComm. Focus on Sustainability: The booth highlights Sony’s Road to Zero global environmental plan, striving to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of Sony products and business activities. See how our products at InfoComm support this mission.

Solid State Logic to Showcase New SSL Live V5.2 Software with Flagship L650 Console

(Image credit: Solid State Logic)

Solid State Logic will unveil the latest update to its SSL live production platform, V5.2 Software at Booth 5881. SSL Live V5.2 adds integrated control of d&b Soundscape immersive loudspeaker system and significantly enhances the renowned ‘Rehearsal and Recorder’ function, along with other updates and developments.

SSL Live V5.2 Software



Whether the professional focus is on installed sound, house of worship or touring, the SSL Live production platform offers the latest tools and workflows for skilled operators and engineers to excel. Building on the existing integrated control for Meyer Sound SpaceMapGo and L’Acoustics L-ISA, the new SSL Live V5.2 update adds control of d&b Soundscape immersive loudspeaker system within the console's ecosystem. V5.2 software also delivers greatly enhanced ‘Rehearsal and Recorder’ functionality, which includes multiple switching groups, flexible routing and locking override functions. V5.2 software is compatible with the entire range of consoles and highlights SSL’s commitment to keeping SSL Live on the cutting-end of live sound production.

Also See: BiG SiX, Fusion and THE BUS+



In addition to showcasing the latest innovations in the Live console range, SSL will also feature its award-winning hybrid production tools. Whether you’re an event space which requires an ultra-high performance portable mixer, a live sound engineer looking to add space and depth to your mix, or content creator needing that final mix polish, SSL has a suitable solution.

SSL’s BiG SiX desk-top mixer, Fusion analogue processor and THE BUS+ compressor will all be available for demonstration during InfoComm 2023. Stop by the SSL booth 5881 and find out how the latest range of SSL consoles, analogue processors and interfaces can elevate your productions.



Blackmagic Design to Showcase ATEM Television Studio

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The new ATEM Television Studio is a professional live production switcher built into a broadcast control panel so it can be used for high-end work while being extremely portable. Included are a powerful switcher with eight standards converted SDI inputs, aux outputs, four chroma keyers, two downstream keyers, SuperSource, two media players, and many transitions.

Four Things to Know about the Portable All-in-One Television Studio: