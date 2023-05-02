Road to InfoComm 2023: Prepare for these 3 Innovations in Orlando

The Road to InfoComm 2023 is officially open, as the show is just over a month away. We'll do our best to keep you up to date with all the products and news information ahead of time. Get started today with news from ClearOne, Platinum Tools, and TechLogix.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2023 at AV Network] (opens in new tab)

Hybrid Showcase: ClearOne's Recently Available Versa UCS2100 Collaboration Switcher Kit

(Image credit: ClearOne)

You can see the Versa UCS2100 Collaboration Switcher Kit at Booth 3061 in Orlando. The kit was designed with today’s hybrid, flexible unified communications (UC) meeting spaces. in mind.

Designed for use in small to mid-sized meeting rooms, board rooms, and executive offices, the new Versa UCS2100 automatically detects HDMI and USB-C sources, such as a dedicated in-room PC or a Bring-Your-Own-Meeting (BYOM) laptop and offers the flexibility for users to access the same set of in-room AV peripherals, such as cameras and audio devices. Its USB-C input provides up to 60 watts charging and provides simultaneous 1 x HDMI output and 1 x HDBaseT output.

When combined with ClearOne UNITE series PTZ cameras, INTERACT, CONVERGE Pro 2, CONVERGE HUDDLE, and CHAT series audio conferencing devices, the Versa UCS2100 delivers guaranteed performance and a streamlined user experience that supports automatic source detection and switching and is controllable via RS-232, TCP/IP, or front panel buttons.

Bi-Directional HDBaseT 3.0 allows the remote peripherals to be placed at a distance of up to 328 feet (100 meters) and provides 48 V PoE. It also features Dual USB hosts (USB-B and USB-C) for In Room PC and Bring-Your-Own-Meeting (BYOM) Laptop connectivity and it supports up to 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 resolution, HDCP 2.2, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision.

(Image credit: Platinum Tools)

Platinum Tools will feature its recently launched Digital Tone and Probe Kit (p/n TDG310K1C) during InfoComm 2023 at Booth 2421.

Features include:

Trace and locate cables in unpowered or live circuits.

Audible and visual signal strength indicators.

Built-in testing of RJ45 terminations.

Check status of analog phone lines.

Built-in high-intensity flashlight.

TechLogix to Debut New MOFO Cable Series Products

(Image credit: TechLogix)

TechLogix will feature a number of new products in its popular MOFO Cable Series during InfoComm 2023 at Booth 2421. New solutions among the MOFO Series include 8K HDMI Cables with Detachable Heads, USB-C Cables, USB-A to USB-C Cables, and DisplayPort 2.0 Cables.

8K HDMI cables with detachable heads (HD21D) cables have been designed for easier pulling through conduit and tight spaces. Each cable also includes an optional 5V power supply for boosting low-output devices on longer cable runs. MOFO 8K cables are backwards compatible with 1080p and 4K devices.

USB-C (USBC) cables extend SuperSpeed and Hi-Speed USB data and power (60W/20V/3A) up to 10m without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders.

[USB-C: One Size Fits All?] (opens in new tab)

USB-A to USB-C (USBAC) cables adapt USB type A connections to USB type C connections and extend SuperSpeed and Hi-Speed USB data and power (2.5W/5V/0.9A) up to 50m without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders.

DisplayPort 2.0 (DP20) cables feature the native, uncompressed transmission of DisplayPort signals up to 100m without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders. DP20 cables support VESA resolutions up to 40G 8K.