Road to InfoComm 2023: A d&b Networking Seminar and Other New Releases

The Road to InfoComm 2023 is officially open, as the show is just over a month away. We'll do our best to keep you up to date with all the products and news information ahead of time. Get started today with news from d&b audiotechnik, Platinum Tools, and Sound 1.

See d&b Soundscape and a Milan Networking Seminar in InfoComm 2023 Demo Room

The d&b audiotechnik demo room W230D will feature a Soundscape experience and will also host a Milan networking seminar using the d&b DS100 network driven and Dante-enabled DSP platform for Soundscape. With the requirement for engaging live experiences and distraction-free environments increasing, d&b Soundscape enables further connection between the stage and listeners, simplifying the workflow to deliver a more transformative experience. At the heart of the system is the Dante-enabled DS-100 Signal Engine, En-Scene and En-Space software modules, all in conjunction with planning and control software, ArrayCalc and R1 Remote.

New to InfoComm 2023 is the patent pending HeadroomCalc, the latest update to ArrayCalc simulation software providing superior and more comprehensive predictability of system performance. It represents significant progress in predicting accurate system performance that will impact the planning and execution of future audio projects. It enables the customer to choose the right system and/or system amplifier, both of which influence the budget needed for a project. It assists in complying with health and safety regulations at live events that specify the limits regarding onsite sound exposure levels. Pre-recorded alarm messages can be reproduced with a certain SPL to satisfy all venue and legal requirements.

At booth 5561, d&b will feature include SL-Series, A-Series, custom solutions, and an assortment of scalable systems. Representing SL-Series, the XSL system’s extra small dimensions bring the SL-Series feature set: broadband directivity control, extended low frequency performance, and power efficiency - to a huge range of installations and events. The XSL is acoustically matched with its bigger siblings, GSL and KSL, and fits seamlessly into the d&b Workflow. The KSL-SUB will also be featured at the booth.

Also, at the d&b booth is the D40 amplifier, a mobile version of the company’s 40D amplifier for installed applications designed to drive high-voltage d&b loudspeakers while providing management and protection capabilities. The D40 amplifier is a four-channel class D power amplifier, designed for maximum efficiency when paired with d&b loudspeaker systems.

Realizing all the adaptability of a point source cluster with the extensive control options of a d&b line array, the A-Series system comprises the AL60 and AL90 loudspeakers, with ALi60 and ALi90 cabinets designed specifically for permanent installation. Variable splay angles allow arrays of up to four A-Series loudspeakers to adapt precisely to venue shapes in fine increments. Broad distribution is achieved either horizontally or vertically deployed with a minimal number of loudspeakers.

The d&b 5D installation amplifier will also be on display at the booth. A four-channel DSP amplifier featuring integrated Dante networking, with flexible power sharing and low cost per channel, all within an ultra-compact 1RU half-rack design. The 5D addresses a broad range of installation projects, ensuring that more people around the world can experience the dynamic performance and unrivaled power of d&b technology solutions.

On Thursday June 15th at 11am, d&b will host a seminar on Milan, an open standards-based audio networking solution. Milan is a deterministic network that inherits all the technical benefits of Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technology: improved reliability, optimum synchronization and hassle-free network set up.

First Look at the Contour CT212 which will be Launching at InfoComm 2023

The Contour CT212 is a horn-loaded 3-way passive loudspeaker capable of delivering a maximum SPL of 145 dB. This is a powerful speaker that sounds full and present while still sounding intimate at lower volumes. The Contour combines two 12-inch low-frequency drivers and a coaxial 4-inch plus 2-inch mid-high compression driver in a horn-loaded point source enclosure.

The CT212 delivers a controlled 100x50-degree dispersion maintaining constant directivity down to 200 Hz, with a bass response down to 55 Hz. It is a long throw point source that maintains its directionality in the far field. With various rigging options, this loudspeaker is useful for medium to large scale installations and live production audio. Perfect for a band in a 700-seat theater or an installed dance club audio system. The CT212 is IP55 rated and saltwater resistant, with stainless steel 316 accessories available.

Platinum Tools will showcase its pocket-sized TPS200C PoE++ tester during InfoComm 2023 at Booth 2421. The TPS200C is already available.

“The easy-to-use TPS200C has been designed for all varieties of PoE…up to 56 volts and 280 watts of power,” explained Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “Powered by the PoE circuit, the TPS200C requires no batteries and can be used inline with an actual PoE device to measure current flow, or by itself in Powered Device (PD) Simulation mode to determine the maxi­mum power available from the PoE power source.”

