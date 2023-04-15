Road to InfoComm 2023: Platinum Tools Features Network Tester

Platinum Tools (opens in new tab) will feature its popular NetXpert XG2 10G Network Tester during InfoComm 2023, held in Orlando, FL from June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center, Booth 2421.

The XG2 provides 10G speed certification over copper and fiber, and complete network testing over copper, fiber, and Wi-Fi systems. In addition, a highly desired and rare key feature is the XG2’s future upgradeability, with new firmware able to be loaded by the end-user via USB or Wi-Fi. “This capability makes the XG2 even more valuable as the investment in this product does not end when future technologies would render most other units obsolete,” said Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “Upgrading new firmware will allow the XG2 to be used for years while keeping up with current technological necessities.”

[Welcome to the AV Renaissance] (opens in new tab)

Features and specifications include: