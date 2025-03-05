How Evertz Modernizes Playout and Channel Origination for Mediaset S.p.A

The solution is a comprehensive, low latency and fully SMPTE ST-2110-based design.

Mediaset S.p.A and Evertz have collaborated to design, deploy, and successfully launch Mediaset’s next-generation channel origination and playout solution. The solution is a comprehensive, low latency and fully SMPTE ST-2110-based design, utilizing Evertz Mediator automation/MAM, Overture-RT-LIVE integrated playout servers, MAGNUM-OS orchestration, VUE control interfaces and more.

"This modernization marks a significant milestone in Mediaset's journey towards a more agile and future-ready broadcast infrastructure," said Mario Ailano, head of broadcast operations at Mediaset. "The integration of Evertz's cutting-edge technology has not only enhanced our operational efficiency but also provided us with the flexibility to adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape. Our teams can now deliver content with greater precision and reliability, ensuring that our viewers continue to enjoy the highest quality experience across all platforms."

The system design delivers enhanced resilience by adopting a highly distributed architecture within and across, multiple sites while maintaining full synchronization. Supporting over 26 channels, the system delivers advanced features and functions supporting highly dynamic live sports/news channels, in addition to thematic channels. Mediator provides system automation but also advanced MAM functions to streamline and automate content ingest, quality control and scheduling workflows for a multitude of different content types and signal sources. With its ability to support on-premise, cloud and hybrid architectures, the solution provides future-proofing that will allow Mediaset to drive business transformation by leveraging the underlying technology stack as its business evolves over time.

“We are extremely pleased with the flexibility, agility and scalability of the Evertz solution,” said Maurizio Raffaeli, director of broadcast TV technology at Mediaset. “This was a fast-moving project requiring collaboration across multiple teams at Evertz and Mediaset. Over the course of just 18 months, we have completely transitioned to IP and streamlined both operations and facilities while delivering a better control plane for operations at the same time.”

“We thank Mediaset for the opportunity to partner with them”, said Dan Turow, SVP of media distribution and CIO at Evertz, “Their innovative and forward-thinking approach has enabled the deployment of a very powerful system delivering industry-leading features/functions, resilience and operational efficiencies.”

