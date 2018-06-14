Harman Adds Support for Dante Domain Manager to BSS and Crown Devices

Harman Professional Solutions announced the availability of Dante firmware version 4.0 for all Dante-enabled BSS and Crown devices. This firmware adds support for Dante Domain Manager, allowing BSS and Crown users to leverage its many benefits.

Devices receiving the Dante firmware 4.0 upgrade include:

BSS Soundweb London BLU-806DA— a card configurable, open-architecture signal processor with Dante/AES67 and BLU link

BSS Soundweb London BLU-326DA —a card configurable, open-architecture I/O expander with Dante/AES67 and BLU link

BSS Soundweb London BLU-DA—a Dante/AES67 and BLU link bridge

Crown DCi 4|300DA—a four channel power amplifier with 300W per channel and Dante/AES67

Crown DCi 4|600DA—a four channel power amplifier with 600W per channel and Dante/AES67

Crown DCi 4|1250DA—a four channel power amplifier with 1250W per channel and Dante/AES67

Crown DCi 8|300DA—an eight channel power amplifier with 300W per channel and Dante/AES67

Crown DCi 8|600DA—an eight channel power amplifier with 600W per channel and Dante/AES67

While Dante Domain Manager itself is a paid software application sold through Audinate, the Dante 4.0 firmware upgrade for BSS and Crown devices is free.

“We are proud to be among the first Dante licensees to offer signal processors and amplifiers which are fully supported within Dante Domain Manager. This free firmware upgrade demonstrates HARMAN’s commitment to providing our customers with the valuable, cutting-edge IT tools they demand,” said Iain Gregory, director, large venue solutions and marketing, Harman Professional Solutions. “Our Dante-enabled BSS and Crown devices are perfect solutions for installed sound systems of any size. And with the power of Dante Domain Manager, administering these devices—especially on large scale enterprise networks—just become even easier.”