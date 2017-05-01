Gefen Now Shipping 4K Video Over IP Solution

Gefen from Core Brands announced it is now shipping two new 4K Ultra HD Video Over IP products. The Sender and Receiver KVM units (the EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-TX and EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-RX) join the existing Gefen Video Over IP products and add 4K support, a built-in scaler, videowall capability, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), and digital/analog audio break-out.



“These award-winning Video over IP products build on our tradition of providing high performance, scalable, expandable, and secure AV routing and distribution over a standard 1 Gig Local Area Network,” said Jason Fitzgerald, Gefen Product Manager. “Combined with our existing Video over IP 1080p senders and receivers – and quick system set-up and control through the Gefen EXT-CU-LAN Matrix Controller – these new products fully address the needs of commercial, light commercial, and ProAV applications.”

Striking the perfect balance between performance and cost, Gefen’s next generation Video Over IP products can transmit 4K video content up to 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz and 4:2:0 Chroma subsampling. This new pair utilizes an effective and time-tested compression codec to ensure that the most popular formats for today’s 4K sources are supported, while also retaining the ability of Gefen’s current generation to exist on the most commonly deployed Gigabit network infrastructures. Both products support HDMI input resolutions up to 4K 60Hz 4:2:0 and output resolutions up to 4K 30Hz 4:4:4, HDCP 2.2 and 1.4, and 7.1 channels of HBR (High Bit Rate) lossless and LPCM digital audio up to 330 feet.

The new Gefen Video Over IP products also include new videowall control functionality.

“Traditionally, videowalls require the use of expensive and external videowall processors, but Gefen’s new 4K-capable Video Over IP products provide an easy and cost-effective alternative to creating customized videowalls in any combination up to a 16x16 display array,” Fitzgerald said. “Bezel compensation, internal timing synchronization, and built-in scaling functions guarantee precise and effective videowall deployments.”

Additionally, both the Sender and Receiver units support the concurrent connection of a VGA and HDMI device. The Sender acts as a switcher, allowing the user to select either the analog VGA input or digital HDMI input as a source for the video over IP network. A local VGA output is also available to monitor either selected signal. On the Receiver, the VGA and HDMI outputs are both active and function as a video splitter, providing analog and digital outputs for nearly any display present. The VGA input and output support VESA resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz (WUXGA). This product also provides RS-232 and 2-way IR routing between the Sender and the Receiver units, allowing the transfer of IR commands and RS-232 communications among all sources and the displays.

“Even in today’s digitally saturated world of audio and video, the need to connect legacy analog devices still exists,” Fitzgerald added. “From corporate boardrooms to post-production facilities, VGA still plays a part in the signal distribution world. Our next generation of Video Over IP solutions fully acknowledge that fact.”

Both products can also take advantage of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), simplifying installation while saving power outlets for other devices which do not support PoE.

“This feature allows the new Sender and Receiver units to be powered through a standard PoE-enabled IP network switch, without the need for external power supplies,” Fitzgerald said. “The built-in scaler and videowall features provide great flexibility in sizing and manipulating live and signage content in installations such as sports bars and restaurants, or corporate, education, hospitality and retail establishments.”

In addition to the current generation’s analog audio output capabilities, the new products feature an optical digital output that supplies bit-perfect audio for a crystal-clear sound experience. The new digital and analog audio break-out feature allows the audio from the HDMI output to be sent to a separate audio system, enhancing the experience in any venue. The Receiver’s 4 USB outputs accommodate touch panels, keyboards and mice, and a variety of other supported devices. Along with analog audio inputs and outputs, this makes these products perfect for use in collaborative and interactive workstation environments.

The cable run from a Sender to a Receiver can be up to 330 feet (100 meters). The Receiver features a built-in Gigabit switch, allowing the connection of additional receivers to provide daisy-chaining functionality. In applications such as digital signage, where there may be a need to replicate content on multiple displays throughout an installation, the ability to cascade receivers removes the requirement for additional cables to be connected directly to the main network switch, thereby optimizing cable runs and extending the range of these units far beyond the limits of a point-to-point video distribution system.

The Sender and Receiver can be used as KVM extenders in a one-to-one system, or as nodes in a virtual matrix environment where any source can be routed to any or all displays. The Sender is in a 1U tall and half-rack-width enclosure, perfect for rack mounting using the Gefen EXT-RACK-1U-GRY rack tray (sold separately). It can also be surface mounted or be placed on a shelf. The Receiver can be surface-mounted or placed on a shelf. It is also rack-mountable using the rack tray, but features a low-profile enclosure that can fit in tight places when hiding the receiver is not an option. When using a Gefen IR Extender module, this Receiver can be hidden away behind a display or in the equipment closet while still retaining IR access.