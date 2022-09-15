Everything to Know about Jabra's Latest Additions to the Engage Headset Line

Jabra (opens in new tab) has expanded its Engage line with two new products set to empower digital contact centers to enhance customer experience. The Jabra Engage 50 II ensures clear customer calls and that no calls will ever be missed with its SmartRinger feature. Meanwhile, the Jabra Engage 40 delivers innovative speech optimization and background noise cancellation, enabling agents to focus on conversations with customers at ease.

These features are key to improving customer experience, especially since customer satisfaction is ranked the top key performance indicator in most contact centers.

“Over the years, contact centers have undergone a significant transformation with the move to digital platforms and hybrid ways of working. Agents are relying on technology more than ever to do their job efficiently. This is why we doubled down on our research and development to produce solutions that are intelligent, comfortable, and durable companions for contact centers,” said Anders Hvelplund, senior vice president for contact center solutions at Jabra. “We want to help agents focus on delighting customers and give them peace of mind while our Jabra Engage products can handle the rest.”

Power and clarity with the Jabra Engage 50 II

Speech clarity is an important attribute for contact centers as it directly impacts the customer experience. Bearing that in mind, the Jabra Engage 50 II uses advanced algorithms to create a beamforming pickup of users’ voices and analyzes the noises in the background. Its 3-microphone system surpasses the standards of Microsoft’s Premium Microphone for the Open Office with its ability to remove up to 36 decibels of noise, enabling the clearest call experience and spot-on call transcriptions.

The Engage 50 II headset also introduces an adjustable, audible SmartRinger feature that alerts the user of incoming calls even when they are not wearing the headset. It is on a detachable link controller with a volume wheel designed to sit on the desk next to the keyboard to give a no-look access to all controls. The feature makes hybrid work easier on the go as agents will never have to stress about missing a call if they are ever away from the desk.

Comfort and intelligence with the Jabra Engage 40

Contact center agents have their headsets on all-day, dealing with customers as well as remote onboarding, coaching, and training – so comfort is key. The Jabra Engage 40 headset is ultra-lightweight with cleverly designed angled ear cushions and an innovative maze-shaped pattern inside each ear cup to relieve pressure. Its built-in hearing protection, two high-quality microphones, noise-isolating earcups and advanced speaker technology optimizes every spoken word. Engage 40 also has an inline control unit so agents can handle calls at lightning speed with programmable buttons.

Bringing new levels of transparency to call center operations

Jabra Engage 50 II and Engage 40 transcends the traditional role of headsets, by acting as sensors delivering critical data on audio quality and conversation performance. In hybrid work, it can be difficult for contact center operations and agents to understand if they are delivering great audio quality and pleasing conversations. The data is available through our SDK and can be accessed through pre-built integrations with, amongst others, Nectar, Operata and Virsae. Or it can be accessed with Jabra’s free Engage+ desktop app that provides real-time call insights to instantly improve conversation quality. It assesses whether the background noise, microphone position and voice quality are good prior to a call. During the call, it helps to correct any issues and provide conversation guidance and wraps up every session with a post-call report. The app is unintrusive, easy to use and can be easily deployed via the Microsoft Windows Installer (MSI) file, providing agents with the right support to enhance customer satisfaction.

Both headsets work with leading contact center platforms and are Microsoft Teams certified. They also work with Engage AI, Jabra’s new Artificial Intelligence technology that assesses both the caller and agents’ conversation and levels of engagement, and provides real-time actionable insights.