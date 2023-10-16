Pliant Technologies Unveils an All-in-one Wireless Headset—Here's What That Means

Pliant Technologies is set to introduce its MicroCom 900XR “All-In-One” Wireless Headset [PMC-HS900XR], the latest addition to the MicroCom family of products. The latest solution combines the enhanced sound quality and range of MicroCom XR with the comfortable fit, noise isolation, and flip-up microphone muting technology of the SmartBoom PRO headset, but without the wire. Attendees at NAB New York 2023 (Booth 1144) will be among the first to see the new product.

The new MicroCom 900XR Wireless Headset exhibits the same proven performance and functionality as the MicroCom 900XR beltpack but is engineered to fit inside the SmartBoom PRO headset ear cup. Its unique all-in-one design features an easy-to-read OLED display, two intercom channels with a dual listen option, and support for up to 10 full-duplex users including unlimited listen-only and shared users.

The MicroCom 900XR Wireless Headset is available in single and dual-ear configurations featuring an internal antenna and field swappable batteries with considerable run time (14 hours on the dual-ear headset and seven hours on the single-ear headset). Its lightweight and adjustable design allows for comfortable all-day wear and the headsets collapse for easy storage and travel when the production or project is complete.

Also available with the new MicroCom XR Wireless headset is the Drop-in-Charger [PBT-HSXRC-66] for an all-in-one style headset. Up to six individual headsets (single or dual) can be put on the charger without having to remove their battery or plug in a USB charging cord to the headset itself. Users can also drop in up to six additional batteries (sold separately) for simultaneous wireless headset and spare battery charging capabilities.