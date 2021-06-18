Enterprise Connect Unveils 2021 Conference Program, Keynotes

Enterprise Connect has announced details for its annual conference, which will take place Sept. 27-29 at the Gaylord Palms hotel in Orlando, FL. The program will include access to expert-led conference sessions and keynote presentations from Microsoft, RingCentral, and Zoom.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Over three days, Enterprise Connect offers a conference program that showcases the latest systems, software, services, and applications.

“We’re excited to return to in-person events,” said Eric Krapf, general manager, Enterprise Connect. “By implementing our AllSecure guidelines, we are committed to delivering a safe event for our community. As always, the Enterprise Connect program will provide in-depth, expert-led content as well as opportunities to network and explore industry technology providers. We look forward to bringing the industry together in-person for the first time in a year and a half. If you are an enterprise communications and collaboration professional, we hope you can join us this fall in Orlando.”

Conference Program

(Image credit: Enterprise Connect)

Nicole Herskowitz, general manager, Microsoft Teams will present the Microsoft keynote address on Sept. 27. Herskowitz is responsible for Microsoft Teams product marketing. Prior to the Teams business, Herskowitz spent over five years leading product and developer audience marketing for Microsoft Azure. She also held leadership roles on the Visual Studio, SharePoint, and Project businesses. During her nearly 20 years at Microsoft, Herskowitz’s responsibilities have included product management, product marketing, and sales strategy and execution functions in both worldwide and European offices. Prior to Microsoft, Herskowitz worked for startup focused on a customer relationship management SaaS solution for small businesses. Herskowitz also worked as a strategy and technology consultant at Arthur Andersen.

(Image credit: Enterprise Connect)

Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral will present the RingCentral keynote address on Sept. 28. Eswaran leads product, engineering, sales, marketing, services, customer care, operations, IT, and human resources for the provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. Prior to RingCentral, he led Microsoft Services, industry and digital, customer care, and customer success, a global team of 24,000 professionals. He also held senior management positions at SAP, HP, Vignette (now OpenText), and Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac). Eswaran is a founding member of the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and served on the executive advisory board for 12 years.

(Image credit: Enterprise Connect)

Harry Moseley, global CIO, Zoom will present the Zoom keynote address on Sept. 28. Moseley brings to Zoom a blend of transformational leadership, disruptive innovation, and corporate growth strategies. As the former CIO and managing director for KPMG, Moseley was responsible for technology and innovation to support the firm's competitive growth. Over five years he identified and replaced legacy technology to dramatically improve productivity, security, and reliability. Before joining KPMG, Moseley served as CIO and Senior Managing Director - Partner for Blackstone, where he led the company's transformation to the world's best digital alternative asset manager. Prior to Blackstone, Moseley was a Managing Director for Credit Suisse, where he served as the CIO of global investment banking, and global co-head of application development/co-CIO of the firm. Before Credit Suisse, Moseley served as CTO and managing director for UBS Americas.

The conference program will offer more than 40 sessions spanning eight tracks that encompass critical industry topics including:

Contact Center and Customer Experience

Video/AV Collaboration

Collaboration Platforms

Practical AI

Embedded Communications and APIs

Unified Communications and UCaaS

Workplace Strategies

Management, Networks and Security

View the complete conference program and register.